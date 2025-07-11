// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 11, 2025
Photo: China Press
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Father dies of grief hours after seeing 16-year-old son dead in motorbike accident

Jewel Stolarchuk
MALAYSIA: A tragic accident in the early hours of Sunday has left a family shattered after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle crash and his father died shortly after, reportedly from grief.

According to China Press, the incident happened around 12:30 am on July 6 at Utama Garden, Port Dickson. The teenager had set out alone on his motorcycle to refuel at a petrol station near their home.

Just metres away from his destination, he is believed to have lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned in front of the station. The impact caused severe head injuries, and he died at the scene.

Family members said the boy’s father, 43, rushed to the site as soon as he was notified. Witnesses described the man as distraught when he arrived and saw his son’s body. After returning home to break the news to relatives, he suddenly turned pale, complained of feeling unwell and collapsed unconscious.

His 44-year-old wife, Leah Amour E. Basaca, who is originally from the Philippines, recounted the harrowing moments that followed. “After he fell to the ground, I tried to perform CPR immediately while waiting for help,” she told China Press, “We called for an ambulance right away, but it only arrived about half an hour later.”

Despite continued resuscitation efforts in the ambulance and on arrival at the hospital, he could not be revived. He was pronounced dead later that morning.

The father, who was the sole breadwinner of the family, had been managing high blood pressure but otherwise had no known chronic illnesses. His sudden passing has left his wife and their two daughters, aged 11 and 8, devastated.

China Press reported that both father and son were cremated together and that Leah, who lost her husband and son at the same time, kept crying while her young daughters wept as they thanked visitors at the mourning hall.

The man’s elderly father told China Press that the deaths have caught the whole family off guard. He also said that his son had applied for Malaysian citizenship for his wife, but there has been no update so far.

