Fans pick out an unexpected detail in a Halle Berry vacation photo, which becomes viral

AMERICA: Hollywood star Halle Berry shared a photo with more than 8.3 million followers on Instagram and it caught attention for all the wrong reasons.

Berry, who’s 57 and a big-deal Oscar winner, posted this pretty racy picture back on December 17. She was wearing this lacy outfit and was barefoot, posing casually among these huge rocks, and it looked like she was out in the desert somewhere.

Halle Berry, who’s originally from Cleveland, was attending this big event called the Red Sea International Film Festival back in 2023 – it was in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Even though she was there, she didn’t actually tag the location on her photo. It’s like she was there, but she kept the exact spot on the down-low in her post.

Got a lot of attention

The picture that Berry posted got a lot of attention – like, 148,000 likes! But it also got people talking, because it looked like her bare feet were really close to a pile of poop. And of course, everyone started guessing where that poop might have come from, leading to all sorts of funny and maybe not-so-funny theories in the comments! That picture really got people’s imaginations running wild

Some of the comments left on Berry’s photo were funny. Someone said, “Seriously, what’s that s*** by your feet?!” followed by poop emoji. Another person asked if they were becoming mad because they also saw poop as well.

Then there was this one commenter who was totally baffled, like, “Are people blind? Nobody else sees those THREE giant piles of human s***???” complete with three poop emojis for emphasis! Another person was just asking point-blank, “Seriously, why would you post a photo with poop in it?”

One fan, while still finding Berry gorgeous, couldn’t help but comment, “Halle is stunning, but… that’s just s***.”

Different theory

Then someone else offered a different theory, wondering if it could have come from an animal roaming around the rocks. “How do you even know it’s human poop? Maybe it’s from some wild creature!” they suggested.

One helpful commenter thought the picture could be saved with a little editing, saying, “Cool pic, but maybe crop out that poop right in front of you!”

But not everyone was focused on the potential poo. One person defended Halle, saying it wasn’t even clear what it was and asking why people were being so negative about such a peaceful scene. “How do you even KNOW it’s s***?” they wrote, adding, “Anyway… Great pic, Halle!”

“Still the baddest”

Plenty of other fans just ignored the whole poop debate and flooded Halle with compliments, calling her “still the baddest” and saying they loved that she “literally does not give a s***.”

And Berry herself? She had the last laugh! When someone asked her why she posted the picture, she simply replied, “Why not? It is what it is”, with a bunch of laughing emojis. She later added that because of the location, it was probably an animal, saying, “I’m gonna say it was a wild animal. A human isn’t out there pooping like that!!!! Just saying.” It sounds like she took the whole thing in her stride!