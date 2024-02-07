Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has openly acknowledged her romantic involvement with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Wade was tasked to prosecute the 2022 legal proceedings against Trump and 18 other co-defendants charged with racketeering, breaching the oath of a public official, and conspiring to impersonate a public official.

These charges stemmed from Trump’s purported efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election, where he lost to President Joe Biden.

Despite the revelation, Willis stands firm, adamantly refusing to step down and insisting she has committed no wrongdoing.

In a court filing, Willis clarified, “To be absolutely clear, the personal relationship between Special Prosecutor Wade and District Attorney Willis has never involved direct or indirect financial benefit to District Attorney Willis.”

Challenging the attempt to remove her from the case, Willis has called on Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to dismiss the motion swiftly and cancel the upcoming hearing scheduled for Feb. 15.

Willis and Wade

Wade, too, asserted there is no conflict of interest, stating in court documents, “I have no financial interest in the outcome of the 2020 election interference case or in the conviction of any defendant.”

Amidst the legal turmoil, former Trump campaign official Michael Roman has sought to disqualify Willis, Wade, and the entire district attorney’s office, alleging financial impropriety. Roman claims that Wade used a significant portion of the funds—over $650,000—for personal trips to California, Florida, and Caribbean cruises with Willis.

In response to the controversy, Trump’s attorney, Steve Sadow, maintained their legal strategy, stating, “Nothing has changed. Our requested remedy remains clear: dismiss the case and disqualify the DA, together with her team and office, from any related matters.”

Further intensifying the situation, House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan has subpoenaed Willis, demanding documents related to her office’s expenditure of federal funds, raising questions about the broader implications of the case.

Former President Donald Trump, seizing on the affair allegations, has rebuked DA Fani Willis, not only expressing criticism but also calling for the outright dismissal of the case against him.

The unfolding drama promises to add another layer of complexity to an already contentious legal battle.

