Missing cat found in the middle of the Marina Coastal Expressway after family tracks it with an Apple AirTag

SINGAPORE: A family didn’t need to post a missing pet notice or offer a reward to increase their chances of being reunited with the pet cat Tofu.

Fortunately, Tofu was wearing a collar equipped with an Apple AirTag, which helped his family track his location.

TikToker @osrastays posted a video of their ordeal on Tuesday (Jan 17), noting that they feared the worst after Tofu went missing and the AirTag flagged his location along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

The family’s beloved cat was detected quite far from their home in Geylang, which only added to their worry.

“At this moment, we knew someone could have thrown the AirTag collar and took Tofu away,” the TikToker said.

They followed the AirTag location and searched all morning but couldn’t find Tofu.

Their hopes were rekindled when the location began shifting to a carpark and some bushes by the expressway.

The family, along with friends, didn’t give up as the AirTag beeped louder and louder, indicating they were coming close to Tofu’s whereabouts.

They finally found Tofu hiding in the bushes, a little frightened but safe.

“How did he end up from Geylang to MCE? Tofu might have hitch-hiked in a vehicle to hide. We were thinking maybe he got into a lorry or tried to escape and went all the way here,” said the Tiktoker.

The video ended with a montage of Tofu’s antics and a shoutout to Apple Singapore for creating AirTags.

“Tofu’s tragedy was saved by Apple’s AirTag. Apple Singapore, if you see this, we love you!”/TISG

