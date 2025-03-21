LONDON: EY has partnered with Nvidia to launch its EY.ai Agentic Platform, an AI solution built using Nvidia’s full AI stack, including Nvidia AI Enterprise and the new Nvidia AI-Q Blueprint (AI-Q).

It will integrate private, domain-specific Nvidia AI reasoning models with human knowledge to enhance operational excellence through the productivity of AI agents, EY said in a statement on March 18.

EY will deploy the platform to its core business areas first, with plans to expand into sector-specific solutions for industries like life sciences, manufacturing, financial services, and more.

This follows earlier collaborations between EY and Nvidia, including agentic solutions for telecommunication providers that are already streamlining contract reviews and will soon extend to other sectors and domains.

The initial rollout will integrate AI agents with EY’s tax professionals to handle over three million tax compliance tasks and streamline more than 30 million tax processes over the coming year. Around 150 AI tax agents will assist 80,000 EY tax professionals with data collection, document analysis and review, and income and indirect tax compliance.

EY.ai risk agents will also work with risk professionals to deliver new AI-native services to help clients manage risk more comprehensively while increasing productivity, the company added.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said, “AI agents give businesses the power to navigate complexity with unprecedented intelligence. By combining EY’s deep domain expertise with Nvidia AI, we’re shaping a new era of enterprise services—where AI-driven reasoning transforms financial decision-making, risk management and regulatory compliance at global scale.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)