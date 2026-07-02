‘Extremely unwise’: Bersama candidate draws flak over pig farm remarks during Johor campaign

MALAYSIA: The newly established Parti Bersama Malaysia in Malaysia is already facing its first major controversy. Social media users reacted strongly, voicing sharp disapproval of remarks made by one of its candidates in Johor.

During a campaign speech for the July 2026 Johor state election, Parti Bersama’s N46 Perling candidate, Boo Wei Han, questioned the strict regulations and restrictions surrounding pig farming.

He strongly criticised recent policies—referencing enforcement actions in Selangor—that forced generational pig farm owners to suddenly shut down operations, arguing that it severely disrupted their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Bersama leader Rafizi Ramli has urged candidates to show greater discipline in public remarks. Rafizi said he issued detailed guidelines for ceramah speakers, stressing the need to provide full context when raising issues.

He warned against repeating mistakes, quipping he was “tired of answering” for missteps, while praising candidates’ ability to adapt quickly with minimal guidance.

On social media X, a user states that he’d like all Bersama party members to win in the next elections, with the exception of Boo.

The user adds that Boo’s comments on the controversial pig farm issue in Selangor are an extremely unwise move, especially if the candidate wants his political party to win votes, particularly when he is unknown in the political sphere.

Another questioned why the candidate was commenting on an issue in Selangor while contesting in Johor.

They argued that matters such as pig farming fall outside Boo’s jurisdiction, making his remarks appear misplaced and irrelevant to the constituency he seeks to represent.

Users are advising Rafizi Ramli to properly filter through the potential candidates for his party. X user @ afiqrosslan states that the party is free to discuss any issues they feel are important.

It is imperative that they gain the support of those who are under the fence, and that would include the Malay voters, who are the majority of Malaysian voters.

Some state that if nothing is done within the party about this, it could possibly be the end of the party before it even starts.

The backlash underscores Bersama’s struggle to establish credibility, as online sentiment shows how missteps in public statements can quickly erode trust and fuel criticism against a fledgling movement.

Hopes of positioning the party as a viable third force may fade unless it rectifies these issues by fielding candidates who demonstrate professionalism and discipline, rather than relying on provocative remarks that risk alienating the very voters they seek to attract.