“Expectation vs Reality!” — Woman gets moons & stars henna tattoo at Geylang bazaar but washes it off immediately after sloppy outcome

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media appearing to regret her decision to get a henna tattoo at the Geylang Serai Bazaar. Immediately after the artist finished the tattoo, the woman said she headed straight to the toilet to wash it away, “like washing my money down the drain!”

In a post she shared on the @sgfollowsall Instagram account on Tuesday (Apr 18), the woman wrote that she showed the artist a video of the design she had in mind and was reassured by the artist that she could handle it: “Of course cannn, no problem, moon and stars so cutee!”

However, the outcome was not quite what she had expected. Instead of the elegant, evenly-spaced design she wanted, she got something decidedly sloppier.

“Expectation vs Reality! LOL! Ya right, now becomes MY problem! Hahaha. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry but gotta share this here because I kinda find it amusing! Hahaha, it was so baddd that I laughed it out hard on my way home! 🤣”

The woman, fortunately, chose to see the humorous side of the situation and graciously let it pass.

She added, however, “I still can’t get off my head, the image of that henna artist! 😂 She was doing it with so much passion and confidence! She drew like she’s a PRO! I can’t be bothered to make a fuss, so I just sat back and let her enjoy. Hahahaha

Well, lucky for me that I wanted to draw on only one hand and LUCKY for HER, it’s MY HAND! Tak kuasa lah eh.😏”

The post author even thanked the woman and smiled at her before washing it away.

But she had one concern: “Raya around the corner babe, tangan kita macam mana. Hope it will be gone by then but it kinda looks darker now eh. Dayumm..” /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg