EXO’s Baekhyun, Go Kyung Pyo, Yeo Jin Goo, and others will star in the upcoming season of “The Great Escape”

January 13, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Go Kyung Pyo, Yeo Jin Goo, EXO’s Baekhyun, Kang Ho Dong, Kim Dong Hyun, and Yoo Byung Jae are confirmed to star in the reboot of The Great Escape!

TVING said on Jan 13 that the reboot, literally named The Great Escape: The Story, will debut in the first half of 2025. Original cast members Kang Ho Dong, Kim Dong Hyun, and Yoo Byung Jae will return, joined by new additions Go Kyung Pyo, Baekhyun, and Yeo Jin Goo.

Photo:Instagram/Go Kyung Pyo

Adventure variety show

The Great Escape is an adventure variety show where the cast collaborates to solve complex escape room challenges.

The reboot promises to elevate the experience with a stage concept transcending time and space, continuing the show’s legacy of imaginative settings and engaging puzzles.

According to the production team, The Great Escape: The Story will fully utilize the advantages of the streaming platform, offering an enhanced storyline and more intricate stage designs to captivate audiences.

The original and new cast members will combine their strengths, showcasing teamwork and problem-solving skills in a fresh and exciting way. In the first half of 2025, The Great Escape: The Story will make its formal debut. Stay tuned for more updates!

South Korean actor and comedian

Go Kyung Pyo is a comedian and actor from South Korea. He first became well-known for his part in the television series Reply 1988 (2015–16). He has since acted in Chicago Typewriter (2017) and Don’t Dare to Dream (2016).

In August 2017, he starred in KBS2’s Strongest Deliveryman, his first major role. In addition, he starred in the dramas My Cute Guys (2013) and Naeil’s Cantabile (2014), as well as the sitcom Standby (2012).

South Korean singer, composer, and actor Baekhyun is well-known. He is best known as a member of the popular boy group EXO, its sub-unit EXO-K, and the supergroup SuperM.

