Ex-SPF investigation officer jailed for forging witness statements and signatures

SINGAPORE: A former investigation officer (IO) with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has been jailed for forging statements and signatures in active police criminal investigations, after internal checks uncovered irregularities across multiple case files.

S Vikneshvaran Subramaniam, 36, was sentenced on May 12 to 42 weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to four forgery charges, with five more taken into consideration. The case spanned about 18 months, from June 2021 to February 2023, while Vikneshvaran was attached to the Jurong Police Division as an investigation officer, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (May 12).

Court proceedings revealed that he forged acknowledgement forms, witness statements, and accused persons’ statements across several investigations. Some interviews were allegedly conducted over the phone before being turned into documents falsely presented as official in-person statements. One forged document even carried a fake signature of an accused person.

Internal checks uncovered forged documents across multiple police case files

The offences came to light after a supervisor checked Vikneshvaran’s desk in January 2023 and found a duffel bag containing unreleased case exhibits. A deeper review of the cases he handled later uncovered more irregularities.

One incident involved an NRIC that should have been formally disposed of after a court case ended. Instead of applying for a fresh court order after the owner declined to collect the old card, Vikneshvaran signed the acknowledgement form himself to make it appear the item had been returned. The card was later found inside the duffel bag discovered at his desk.

Another case involved a victim who provided information over the phone. The statement was later recorded as though it had been formally taken at a police station, but the document remained unsigned.

Defence says grief, depression and mounting work pressure affected the former officer

The defence argued that Vikneshvaran had been struggling mentally after his father’s sudden death. His lawyer, Gino Hardial Singh of Abbots Chambers, told the court that the former officer suffered from prolonged grief disorder and major depressive disorder.

A report from the Institute of Mental Health said there was a contributory link between his mental condition and the offences due to impaired self-control. The defence also argued that mounting work pressure and accumulated case backlogs worsened his condition. No financial gain was involved in the offences.

Still, the court took a stern view. District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam said police officers are expected to uphold the law with complete honesty and integrity, adding that public confidence in institutions can be damaged when officers themselves break the law.

The judge also said the case had tarnished the SPF’s reputation and weakened confidence in the criminal justice process. The prosecution sought between nine and 10-and-a-half months’ jail, while the defence asked for five to six months. The final sentence landed between both positions.

SPF previously said affected cases were re-investigated and fresh statements were taken. Final case outcomes weren’t affected by the forged documents, according to the force.

The case also revealed how internal audits and supervisory checks remain key safeguards within Singapore’s law enforcement system. SPF said officers showing signs of underperformance are monitored more closely, while irregularities trigger immediate investigations and case reviews.

The case focuses on integrity and accountability inside Singapore’s justice system

Cases involving misconduct by enforcement officers do tend to attract strong public attention in Singapore because they directly affect institutional credibility. The justice system depends heavily on public confidence that records, statements and evidence are handled properly from the start.

When shortcuts enter that process, even without personal profit, the damage goes beyond paperwork. Mental health struggles and workplace pressure may explain how someone reached that point, but they still don’t erase the consequences.

This case also reinforces the point that high-pressure public service roles require both accountability and stronger support systems to prevent burnout from leading to misconduct.