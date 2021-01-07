Home News Featured News Ex-MP returns to volunteering at mentor K. Shanmugam's Meet-the-People sessions

Ex-MP returns to volunteering at mentor K. Shanmugam’s Meet-the-People sessions

Amrin Amin revealed on Jan 5 that he has joined the Law and Home Affairs Minister's MPS as an appeal letter writer

Photos: Amrin Amin FB

Ex-People’s Action Party (PAP) MP Amrin Amin has returned to volunteering at his mentor, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam’s Meet-the-People sessions, after he was ousted from Parliament in the 2020 general election.

Mr Amrin was first elected in 2015 and rose to become a Parliamentary Secretary during his first term. In his bid for a second term in Parliament, Mr Amrin was moved from his Sembawang GRC homeground to the new Sengkang GRC which was anchored by then-Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng.

Then-Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min and a fresh face rounded out the four member team which went head to head with a young team from the Workers’ Party (WP). Only one person in the opposition team had ever contested an election before then – the remaining three were totally new to politics.

In a historic upset, the WP won Sengkang GRC with over 52 per cent of votes. Mr Amrin, Mr Ng and Mr Lam were all denied the chance to return to Parliament as a result of the stunning outcome.

Mr Amrin and his teammates remain active as PAP branch chairmen in Sengkang – a privilege that is only extended to losing ruling party candidates.

On top of his grassroots work at Sengkang, Mr Amrin revealed on Tuesday (5 Jan) that he has joined his Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam’s MPS as an appeal letter writer.

Revealing that he started helping the veteran ruling party politician at his MPS nearly two decades ago, Mr Amrin shared on Facebook: “Tonight I start my volunteering journey as an appeal letter writer at Chong Pang Meet-the-People (MPS).

“It’s a full circle. 18 years ago I started helping Minister K Shanmugam Sc as an appeal letter writer at Chong Pang MPS. I’m back – with the same heart and zeal, this time older and a little rounder. I look forward to serving you and I wish you a fulfilling 2021.”

