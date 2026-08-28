‘Europe, take notes, please’: Tourist is amazed at how Singapore ‘hits different’

SINGAPORE: When a tourist from Europe visited Singapore recently, he appeared to be blown away by the city-state and had nothing but praise for it.

Percius (@therealpercius), who holds a Spanish passport, even said that Europe, which he believes to be around 20 years behind Singapore, should “take notes, please.”

The TikToker praised Singapore’s efficiency, which he said he experienced at the MRT stations and the services people provide.

However, what got a special shoutout was Singapore’s immigration system.

As Percius seems to be travelling to different parts of Asia, he noted that in China, it took two hours to get into the country, and in South Korea, it took an hour.

“So generally speaking, immigration in Asia is quite hard,” he said.

In Singapore, it took all of five minutes, though the TikTok user explained that he had filled out all the pre-arrival requirements beforehand. But still.

“When I came to Singapore, literally within five minutes I was through immigration,” he marvelled.

Next, he praised the MRTs for being so efficient, quick, and clean. Moreover, there are no delays.

However, Percius acknowledged that locals may have a completely different experience, and invited Singaporeans who wanted to share their experiences to leave a comment on his post.

“But so far, it’s amazing. Honestly, such a great country. Europe… please just start taking notes,” he added.

The commenters on his video, however, by and large, agreed with him.

“You’re right! For me as a Singaporean citizen, I’m very proud of my home sweet home systems! Majulah Singapura!!!!” wrote one.

“When we travel overseas, deep in our hearts, we realise just how good Singapore is,” a commenter added.

Another, however, joked, “5 minutes?! That’s too long – totally unacceptable! As a Singaporean, 10 seconds MAXIMUM is the threshold.”

“Singaporean and I was in Iceland this June. I cannot believe the lines, and I almost lost it when the airport officer didn’t even know which line. Why does he get a salary?” one wrote.

“So now you can understand why our neighbours dislike us … because when we travel, we’re quite impatient. Have to constantly remind myself and my travel partners to take it easy…” a TikTok user chimed in. /TISG

Read also: Content creator says life in Singapore is ‘efficient but exhausting’