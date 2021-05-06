Eternals star Angelina Jolie has already watched the full trailer for the Marvel movie

- Advertisement -

Angelina Jolie says she has already watched the full Eternals trailer.

Not many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know about The Eternals yet. The film presents one of Marvel Studios’ greatest casts for the first entry in a potential franchise as it stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and more. Adding to the excitement is the star power and direction of Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao.

However, the movie’s characters themselves are relatively obscure in the comics and pop culture.

Due to Covid-19, the world does not have a clear idea of who The Eternals are yet.

The Marvel film was scheduled to be in theatres in late 2020. But, so far, fans have been treated only to the first Eternals footage as part of a Marvel Studios sizzle reel. Only a few seconds of footage can be enjoyed after all this time. Fans are still waiting to watch the full trailer.

Angelina Jolie is among the first few who have watched the much-anticipated full trailer, according to Screen Rant.

The actress is currently promoting her new HBO Max movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead. Jolie’s interview with Access Hollywood mentioned the upcoming MCU movie.

The interview followed the release of the first Eternals footage.

The interviewer asked if Jolie had a chance to see it. Jolie responded by saying, “I didn’t see a teaser but I saw the trailer. But it’s not out yet, is it?”

Jolie’s reply confirms that the full trailer for The Eternals is ready for viewing.

Marvel Studios has been on a tear when it comes to releasing trailers for their long-delayed Phase 4 films. At the start of April, Black Widow had a new trailer while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring’s first trailer came two weeks later. The past few days, the MCU Phase 4 sizzle reels and Loki TV spot have arrived, so The Eternals is expected to be up next.

There is no news as to when the full Eternals trailer will be released but it may be soon now. As Black Widow is set to release in theatres in July, there is no doubt that The Eternals trailer will be out before then.

Marvel Studios only has six months until the movie's release, so they need to start the marketing campaign soon. If the early footage is any indication, the full Eternals trailer should significantly increase interest.

