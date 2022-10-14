erling-haaland-slander-in-chelsea-fan-club-page 

- Advertisement -

Erling Haaland has recently been on a roll, making waves, but despite this, the young Norwegian has been constantly compared to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and other players. Now it appears that even a Facebook page for Chelsea fans is slandering the impressive player.

Haaland Slander on Chelsea’s fan page

He scored 17 goals for Manchester City, but 16 of them were tap-ins. None of the goals Erling made was selected as the goal of the month, never winning Premier League player of the month, 14/17 of his goals were assisted by Kevin De Bryune. More of these ‘facts’ can be found here.

The original post claimed that he posted it as peaceful and had no ill intentions. The irony. Fortunately, Chelsea fans mostly responded in a classy manner by stating “Haaland is doing his job perfectly well because he is a centre forward,” the Chelsea fan then stated that he is a Blues fan but isn’t jealous that a player from another team is good.

Others commented that Chelsea would actually benefit from a player like Erling, and they refuted that most of his goals aren’t “tap-ins.” It is valid as a striker’s job is to make sure more goals are scored, regardless of techniques or petty things such as a “best goal of the month” award.

Next, Chelsea supporters then criticised the club’s management, claiming that Potter is not as creative as Guardiola. The reason is that City starts the game from its midfielders and thus is the reason Chelsea’s strikers are struggling as the “goal” doesn’t start from the midfielders.

Following that, fans stated that tap-ins are not as easy as one might think. It is slightly odd that Chelsea fans are commenting on the original post that his statistics about the Norwegian striker are wrong. However, it is a good thing to see that regardless of what team you support, the truth about a player always prevails.

Erling’s cousin

Erling Haaland’s cousin Albert Braut Haaland plays with Norwegian Bran: – 37 matches – 64 goals He is 18 years old This family will ruin the fun of football pic.twitter.com/URGRECG9cg — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) October 11, 2022

On Twitter, netizens are raving about his younger cousin, who is only 18 years old and has scored 64 goals in 37 matches. The tweet then claimed that their family is definitely going to take the fun out of football, especially with their good techniques and robot-like scoring skills.

Furthermore, his cousin, Albert Braut Haaland, apparently scored all of those goals in a youth match. He scored seven goals in eight games, and now netizens are implying that Erling is just a prototype of what’s more to come in football.

Probably Pele — Mandalore the Great (@kennydzengedza) October 11, 2022

Jokes about asking who is the grandfather of the Haaland family, and the replies are quite funny. One netizen claimed that Pele is the grandfather of both of them. More claimed that they were both made in a secret lab in hopes to create a perfect football player.

To top it all off, his cousin with the same name looks almost as similar to him, with bright blonde hair and light-coloured eyes. They also have similar facial features and look as though they are the same build size. This is quite interesting, and we’ll see what’s in store for the future of the younger Haaland. Maybe he might one day compete against his older cousin?

More stories on our Norwegian superstar footballer can be found here.

