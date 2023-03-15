‘En route to HK style cage homes’ — Singaporeans react to HDB shared room housing scheme

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are reacting to the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) shared room scheme for singles on an online news forum. While some saw it as a good solution to address public housing issues in Singapore, one saw it as a sign that Singapore’s public housing is leading up to becoming more like Hong Kong’s.

An online user took to an online news forum that follows news around Singapore on Monday (March 13) to share a meme with a comedic reference to the HDB’s shared facilities scheme for single citizens. In response to the meme, netizens shared their differing opinions.

While one side saw the scheme as a positive thing, others saw it as the opposite.

“It’s a good initiative,” one online user wrote in response. “HDB can iterate on this and consider options like co-living spaces for adult working singles too. Not just for the low income. Price them at discount on the market rental. Or a median income peg. Put them near the CBDs (central or regional ones) for example. Prioritise people who work in certain areas (like primary school applications). More public housing options is an overall good.”

Another online user who echoed this netizen’s sentiments stated, “people are so reactionary these days.”

However, there were also those who disagreed, with one simply stating, “En route to Hong Kong-style cage homes, boys.”

Still, one brought the issue of the nation’s birth rate into the picture, suggesting, “If they care about the birth rate at all, make these spaces co-ed. Let people mingle!”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg