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3 min.Read

Employer struggles as maid glued to phone refuses to go home and asks for transfer

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: An employer has turned to social media for advice after her domestic helper refused to be sent home and instead asked to be transferred to another household.

In an anonymous post on the ‘Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper’ Facebook group on Friday (Mar 20), the employer shared that she had been considering sending her helper back to her home country due to ongoing issues with phone use.

According to her, the helper had become overly attached to her phone, even bringing it along while cleaning the bathroom. 

“I’ve reminded her multiple times not to use her phone during working hours,” she said. “Unfortunately, this has started to affect her work, and several items in my home have been damaged because she is too busy to check her TikTok post. I feel that she may no longer be a good fit for our family.”

“However, when I told her I was considering sending her home, she refused and insisted on requesting a transfer instead.”

See also  Maid finds out from neighbour that her employers were looking to replace her, asks advice on what to do

The employer said she now feels rather stuck. While she no longer feels comfortable keeping the helper, replacing her is far from simple. With young children at home and a husband who is often tied up with work, she worries about the time and effort needed to find and train someone new all over again.

She also admitted she is wary of ending up in the same situation. “I’m worried about ending up with someone less suitable, as some helpers may appear experienced during interviews but turn out otherwise after they start working (like her).”

“I’m feeling quite stressed and unsure what to do. If I do find a new helper, am I allowed to send my current helper back to her home country even if she refuses?” she asked.

“I don’t think I can keep her in my home for much longer. Also, how long is she usually given to find a new employer if she requests a transfer? Has anyone experienced something similar? I would really appreciate any advice or sharing.”

See also  Husband hires a maid to help, but now wife stressed and feels like the lowest-ranked person in her own home

“You can end the contract even if she prefers a transfer.”

In the comments, several netizens urged the employer to disregard the helper’s request and proceed with terminating her contract.

“Just send her back immediately and find a new one,” one commenter said. “Never tolerate such behaviour. I know it’s not easy to change to a new one, as we need to teach again, but trust me, it’s the best option. I had the same experience, and now, after 2 months of training my new helper, everything goes smoothly.”

Another told her, “If she requested to transfer instead of promising to improve, it means she’s going to bring her bad habits to another employer. I know it’s unfair to you, but please repatriate her. We don’t want disrespectful foreign domestic workers to flood the local market.”

A third added, “You can end the contract even if she prefers a transfer—she can’t force you to keep her.”

A handful of users, however, felt she should consider giving the helper one final chance.

See also  Maid says her employer doesn't allow her to use her phone except on weekends for 7 years but then allows a new maid to use her phone freely

One commented, “I would suggest that you just let her transfer. I understand your feeling of having that kind of helper. Their country’s economy is struggling now. And it won’t help both of you if you send her back.”

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employers can terminate a domestic helper’s contract at any time, as long as they give the required notice or make payment in lieu of notice.

Helpers have the same right. They can end the contract by serving the notice period or compensating the employer if they leave immediately.

Read also: Incoming SIT tech graduate accepts S$4.7k job offer but says she’s still torn as she expected S$5k starting pay

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