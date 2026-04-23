Employer slammed for asking whether helper should be allowed to shop online

SINGAPORE: An employer has encountered criticism online after asking whether domestic helpers should be allowed to have online shopping orders delivered to their employer’s home address.

In a Facebook post on a page for helpers and employers, the employer sought advice from others, writing: “Hi all, does any employer allow your helper’s online shopping to be delivered to your home address? I’m worried that once I allow, she might spend even more time on her phone.

“Also, the website she will be buying from (cash on delivery with low item prices) is completely new to me, and I worry there might be risks. Thanks for sharing!”

The post quickly drew a wide range of responses, with some commenters offering practical advice while others sharply criticised the employer’s concerns.

Several employers shared that they do allow their helpers to receive parcels at home, noting that it is often the most practical arrangement. One commenter wrote, “She’s living at our place, to where should she deliver instead?” However, they added that they were not comfortable with cash-on-delivery purchases and preferred advance payments instead.

Others echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that online shopping is a normal part of daily life. “If she needs those items, she will have to buy them. Online or offline. If online is cheaper, we’d buy online too,” one user said, adding that employers could instead guide helpers on how to avoid scams, such as recording unboxing for expensive items.

Some comments took a more critical tone, questioning the employer’s level of trust. “Worry this worry that. U better not get a helper if u are not trusting,” one wrote bluntly, while another remarked, “Another Toxic employer spotted!” and suggested that helpers should simply be allowed to shop during their free time.

Others pointed out practical considerations, noting that alternative delivery arrangements may not always work. One commenter highlighted that using a neighbour’s address could lead to lost parcels, while another suggested collection points as an option.

One employer shared a structured approach based on their experience, saying helpers were allowed to order items only after an initial period of employment, and that purchases had to be shown beforehand and opened in front of the employer upon delivery. The same commenter also stressed the importance of monitoring for potential scams and limiting purchases to reputable platforms.

Concerns about online fraud were also raised. One user recounted how their helper had nearly fallen victim to a scam involving a supposed “free parcel” that later required a payment for delivery, while another incident involved questionable money transfers that resulted in a bank account being disabled.

Helpers themselves also weighed in on the discussion. One shared that their employer had encouraged online shopping from the first day, even allowing the use of a credit card for household purchases, while emphasising the importance of checking ratings and reviews before buying.

Another helper reiterated that policies ultimately depend on the employer, saying, “It’s your house, your rules. If you aren’t comfortable… then say so. Let her find alternatives.”