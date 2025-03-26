SINGAPORE: An employer shared on social media that her helper keeps breaking things around the house, even after being reminded multiple times to be careful.

In a post on the ‘Ask Singapore’ forum, she described her helper as a nice, sweet, and hardworking person. However, she also mentioned that the helper can be quite careless, as she has broken glasses, plates, and other small household items.

“At least once a month, there’ll be something. Each time she does, she apologises, and I tell her to be more careful next time, but recently, it is an entire lamp that’s quite big,” she said.

“I don’t want more things to be broken in the house, but I don’t know how to get her to be more careful. Or is it a nature thing? Or is this just one of those things that comes with having a helper?”

Unsure of what to do, she asked the online community, “How do I get my helper to be more careful?”

“Give her a warning that the next time she breaks something…”

In the comments, several users suggested that the employer give her helper another chance, especially since she seems to be a hardworking and well-meaning person. However, they also advised that if the situation doesn’t improve, she should consider hiring a new helper, as there’s always a risk that more expensive items like a TV or laptop could end up being damaged.

Some also advised her to have an honest conversation with her helper about being more cautious and to consider implementing consequences, such as deducting the cost of any broken items from her salary.

One said, “Give her a warning that the next time she breaks something, she will need to pay for it. Not warning her about payment would be unfair.”

However, a few users expressed that they were against this idea, arguing that docking their pay for breaking things was legally not allowed.

One commented, “You’re not allowed to dock their pay whatsoever. Sometimes it’s the helpers being intentionally rough, but imagine the abuse they can get if employers can deduct wages.”

Another agreed, writing, “Legal or not, it is unwise to deduct a day’s wages from someone who cooks your food, lives with you, and takes care of your children/elderly/pets. That wage deduction could mean someone back home missing breakfast for a month.”

Employers must pay their helpers their full salary every month

According to the Ministry of Manpower, employers must pay their domestic helpers on time every month, and the amount can’t be less than what was declared to MOM.

This regulation is meant to protect helpers from unfair treatment and ensure they get their full salary, even if they make mistakes or accidentally damage something.

What to do if your helper makes a mistake

If your helper makes a mistake, SearchMaid, Singapore’s leading maid search platform, recommends the following:

Have an open conversation. Instead of reacting immediately, take a step back and talk to your helper to understand what went wrong. Was there a misunderstanding? Were the instructions unclear? Or was it just an accident? Getting to the root of the issue will help prevent similar mistakes in the future.

Provide guidance and support. If the mistake happened due to a lack of experience or knowledge, a little extra guidance can go a long way. Show them the correct way to do the task, explain it step by step, or even demonstrate it yourself. If necessary, consider enrolling them in relevant training programs to help them improve their skills. Everyone needs time to learn, and giving them the right support will help them gain confidence in their work.

Create a work environment where your helper feels comfortable speaking up. When they feel safe clarifying instructions or seeking guidance, they’re more likely to complete tasks correctly and efficiently.

