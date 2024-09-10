SINGAPORE: An employee, currently serving out her notice period, laments that her boss at a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owes her nearly one year’s worth of Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

Although she has already resigned despite months of follow-ups, she claimed that her employer failed to pay the outstanding amount.

“I have been chasing my boss for months regarding this issue and trying to get her to tell me when she can pay up. I didn’t want to report the company yet because initially she seemed sincere in paying the CPF amount owed, and I didn’t want to burn bridges as well,” she shared, expressing frustration over the lack of progress.

She also added that although her monthly salary is eventually paid, it is consistently delayed, “I do get my salary every month although even that is paid late too (like 2-3 weeks late for almost the whole of 2024).”

According to her, her boss had first promised to pay the CPF by a certain month. Although she didn’t feel comfortable about it, she agreed to wait. However, when the time came, the payment didn’t arrive.

As more weeks passed, her boss told her a few times that the CPF had been “cleared” or already “processed,” but it never reflected in her account.

“She keeps telling me she will ‘check’ and update me – but she has never once come back to me with an update. I’ve always had to follow up with her and ask her again.

I’m just really angry and frustrated about this whole situation; it doesn’t help that she has never notified me when salary/CPF will be delayed, and she has also never apologised for any of it,” the employee added.

“I’m definitely reaching my limit and my friends have been telling me to report to CPF at this point, which I know I should, and it’s about the only thing I can do right now,” she wrote further.

She also shared that she had already warned her boss that if the delays continued, she would file a report with the CPF Board. However, her boss told her, “She has also been given a max extension from CPF and that the CPF amount will be reflected in my account by a certain date.”

“It has been a week since the date she told me, and the money’s still missing. I asked her again about it, and she told me she’ll check (yet again), and until now, I’ve had no answer from her,” she noted.

While sharing her story, she admitted that part of her reason for posting was to vent her frustrations. At the same time, she was seeking advice from others who might have gone through a similar situation.

She also admitted feeling afraid about what might happen after filing the report and that she may not get all her money back even after reporting.

“There’s no such thing as ‘being given an extension by CPF’”

Netizens, reacting to the situation, strongly urged her to report the issue immediately.

One commenter wrote, “She’s scamming you. There’s no such thing as ‘being given an extension by CPF’. Report to CPF immediately.” Another echoed the sentiment, “Just report lah. You’ve already handed in your resignation.”

One commenter sharing the same experience said, “My boss said the same thing (about no extension). One time, when CPF was late, I asked her to check in (genuinely to check in; I’m not using mine to pay for a house or anything urgent), and she called them up to enquire.

So yeah, it just has to be paid within the time boundary, or else there will be a penalty. One year is way too long, actually.”

Others stressed that failing to report such delays only enables employers to take advantage of their staff. “Please just report irresponsible employers like this. From what I know, the company will usually receive a fine and has to pay back the CPF owed.

She is taking advantage of you and all your hard-earned money. Do not hesitate to lodge a report with CPF. You don’t need to give her a heads-up or what. Just report and let them deal with it,” the commenter advised.

What to do if your employer fails to pay your CPF contributions

If an employer fails to pay CPF contributions on time, employees are encouraged to first approach their employer for an explanation and to ask when the payment will be made. However, if the employer’s response is unsatisfactory, the employee can lodge a report with the CPF Board.

According to the CPF Website, CPF payments are due by the end of each month, with a final deadline on the 14th of the following month or the next business day if the 14th falls on a weekend or public holiday.

If employers miss this deadline, they face penalties, including late payment interest of 1.5% per month. However, if a company faces financial issues, recovering the full amount may not always be possible despite enforcement efforts.

To lodge a report with the CPF Board about non-payment or underpayment of CPF contributions, click here.

To know more about your employment rights, check here. /TISG

