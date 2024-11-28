SINGAPORE: An employer shared on social media that she feels uncertain about keeping her helper after learning she is banned from entering Hong Kong.

In a post on Reddit’s Ask Singapore forum, the employer explained that her helper has been doing an excellent job ever since she was hired four months ago to help with housework and take care of her newborn and toddler.

“She seems to really love our kids and is patient and kind to them,” the employer wrote. “She is also fast in her housework and basically no-nonsense/drama.”

The helper had even accompanied the family on a recent trip to the Middle East and India without any issues.

However, as they started planning a trip to Japan and Hong Kong, things got complicated. “We were about to apply for visa when she came to me in tears to tell me that she is banned from Hong Kong,” she said.

According to the helper, she had worked in Hong Kong for eight years, but during a period between employers, she had accidentally overstayed her visa.

“Her passport was with agency and they told her they were taking care of it. As a result she overstayed for 3 weeks before she was caught during a random police check,” she explained. “She was subsequently JAILED for 9 months (served 3) and deported back to Indonesia.”

The helper then explained to her that she hadn’t brought it up earlier because she was afraid of losing her job. She apologized and opened up about how helpless she had felt during the ordeal, saying the agency—and even the Indonesian embassy—had been unable to assist her once she was caught.

“She said HK takes overstay very seriously,” the employer recounted. “She was very remorseful.”

While the employer acknowledged the helper’s remorse and honesty, she admitted feeling conflicted about the revelation. “I can understand why she didn’t tell me proactively. [But] I also feel weird that someone who has been to jail is living in my house and caring for my children,” she expressed.

She then turned to the Reddit community, asking, “What would you do in this situation?”

“Going to jail for overstaying your visa isn’t the same as going to jail for petty crime.”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors weighed in on the employer’s dilemma, offering a range of perspectives and advice.

Some Redditors felt sorry for the helper, pointing out that the issue in Hong Kong wasn’t entirely her fault.

One Redditor explained, “She did not need to disclose this to you at the outset, just like you should not need to disclose to your future employer that you were convicted for some traffic offence in another country.

In fact, going to jail for overstaying your visa isn’t the same as going to jail for petty crime or even a road traffic offence. One is an error in paperwork, the other is a moral issue. As long as she’s not handling your paperwork, there shouldn’t be an issue.”

A few Redditors also advised the employer to verify her helper’s story by reaching out to the Hong Kong authorities or Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

One Redditor wrote, “Seeing she came clean and she is no nonsense, I do think it’s worth to check further if what she is saying is true. Request for records

Ask your maid to provide details and consent for you to obtain this information in connection to a tourist visa you want to get for her. If she is shady about it or uncooperative even after you said you will pay, then dismissing her is probably safer.”

Others, however, weren’t as forgiving and shared the employer’s concerns, saying that having someone with a criminal record around young kids could be risky. One Redditor commented, “Change helper. Aside from the criminal record, the whole point is to hire someone that can assist you including travelling etc.”

According to the HK Labour Department, foreign domestic helpers (FDHs) who overstay their visas can face prosecution and, if convicted, may be fined up to $50,000 and imprisoned for up to two years.

Additionally, they will be deported after serving their sentence and barred from returning to Hong Kong to work as a domestic helper in the future.

Read also: Maid says she’s being forced to keep working despite wanting to quit as she “can’t take the stress” of her employer’s “mood swings”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)