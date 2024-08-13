SINGAPORE: An employee took to an online forum on Sunday (Aug 11) to share a workplace dilemma, claiming that his boss has been pushy about clarifying his whereabouts even while on medical leave.

“I’ve been recently made redundant and have to serve three months,” the employee shared. “My boss is now making my life difficult by forcing me to clarify my whereabouts while on Medical Leave as he suspects I’m using it to look for jobs and wants me to explicitly say it.

It is frankly the only way I have to attend interviews to secure my next job as my boss has made it extremely difficult to request leave to do so.”

The employee also shared, “I have checked everywhere from MOM’s guidelines to the company’s employee handbook and the department’s own internal SOP (too many guidelines for getting sick if you ask me) and nowhere (does it) mention me having to justify my whereabouts apart from producing a valid medical certificate.”

The employee then went on to claim that his boss had gotten HR involved.

“He has now not only pestered and pressured me to give him this clarification but also looped HR in to look into this matter, for whatever reason,” he stated. “(Does) anybody have advice on how to go about this and what are the implications to me?” he asked netizens for options.

Singaporeans share advice for the employee on medical leave

Many responded to the post, sharing insights of their own. Others left the writer with pieces of advice. “Take the MC, go and attend your interviews,” said one.

“Quiet quit (meaning do the minimum per your job description). They can’t do (anything) about you taking MCs anyway (you’ve been made redundant anyway…what, are they gonna fire you?),” they added.

Another wrote, “He has no right to make you declare your whereabouts during MC.” The commenter even went so far as to say, “On the other hand, you bite him back by lodging a complaint against him for harassment.”

“Nobody can force you to do what you don’t want to do. If you have a valid MC, you are on medical leave,” a third shared.

Medical leave in Singapore

Under the Employment Act, there are two types of medical leave in Singapore: Paid Outpatient Sick Leave and Paid Hospitalisation Leave.

To be eligible for medical leave, an employee must be covered by the Employment Act and have been employed by their company for a minimum of three months. Furthermore, the employer must be informed about their absence within 48 hours of it being taken.

A medical certificate must also be issued by an authorised medical practitioner, meaning they have been registered under the Medical Registration Act or Dental Registration Act.