Elon Musk has been rather prominent when it comes to American politics. He has made several “based” comments regarding the political landscape and has since received strong support from conservatives all over. Furthermore, he basically stated that Biden is gaslighting the American people.

Fox New states, conservatives on social media criticized President Biden for blaming former President Trump and MAGA Republicans for the insecure border. Biden’s remarks sparked backlash from figures like Elon Musk and Sen. Eric Schmitt, who accused him of “gaslighting.”

During his address promoting the Emergency National Security Supplemental Act, Biden urged bipartisan support, but GOP lawmakers, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, opposed it. Despite record border crossings under his administration, Biden insisted Trump and Republicans caused the chaos.

Furthermore, social media responses disputed his claims, with many citing Biden’s reversal of Trump’s policies as contributing to the crisis, calling out his “dishonesty” and “gaslighting” tactics.

Elon Musk tells Americans they are being gaslit by Biden

Thought we didn’t have a problem? So which is it? We do, we don’t. Oh wait, let’s blame conservatives and Donald Trump. The lies keep coming. I am literally sick of mental mind fuckery this government puts us through. I’m tired. pic.twitter.com/QBbpJvo0Bs — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) February 6, 2024

Following that, conservatives are saying that the Democrats have been pointing out that things have been fine in the last few years. However, when the illegal crisis got worse, they are suddenly pointing fingers on Trump, when in reality, they have been leading the country since 2020.

Truth is stranger than fiction — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

In addition to this, conservatives are posting political memes regarding the situation. The meme depicts Biden spending billions in order to secure the borders of other countries. Unfortunately, when it comes to the very country he is leading, which is America, it is a free-for-all for illegals to enter.

GOP complains like toddlers, it’s what they do. — WonderWendy (@Wendyagogo) February 7, 2024

Democrats and GOP supporters are arguing with each other, on one hand, conservatives say that the Dems are liars. On the other hand, Dems state that GOP supporters are “crybabies.”

