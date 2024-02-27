;
Elon Musk alleges Democrats won’t deport illegal immigrants for 2024 election advantage

February 27, 2024
Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and social media platform X has made a bold accusation towards the Democrats. Currently, conservatives like Musk feel that Americans are facing the consequences of having mass illegal migration in the country. Furthermore, he has been rather vocal against other woke agendas like DEI. 

Poynter concludes that his bold claims are false, they state that days before the unveiling of an immigration bill by senators, Elon Musk propagated a baseless theory on X, claiming Democrats aim to exploit mass illegal immigration for a permanent majority. 

Musk’s unfounded assertion, echoed over several posts, alleges Biden’s strategy involves legalizing immigrants swiftly to ensure a one-party state. However, acquiring citizenship, a prerequisite for voting, can take over a decade, rendering immediate electoral impact improbable.  

Regardless, to conservatives the contrary is rather obvious. There are several statements on X by other prominent conservatives alleging that the Democrats are doing exactly that. 

Elon Musk claiming Democrats need illegals for more votes 

 

Elon Musk states that the Democrats will most likely not deport these illegals. Unfortunately, there have been several times where the police are unable to contain illegal gang members in the streets of New York. Furthermore, Musk claims that these illegals are not even deported after committing severe crimes. 

Following that, other conservatives are asking how the Ibarra brothers managed to enter the country. This is after the unjustly murder of the 22-year-old nurse, Laken Riley, who conservatives are still mourning over her. 

There are several bold accusations directed towards President Biden. These claims are not proven true. These claims are in relation to the number of Americans dying by the hands of illegal migrants. An X user then adds that they think Biden is a “communist.” 

X users criticizing Joy Reid for “whining” about White Christians for their political stance 

The post Elon Musk alleges Democrats won't deport illegal immigrants for 2024 election advantage appeared first on The Independent News.

