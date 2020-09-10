Ellen DeGeneres to address toxic workplace scandal

- Advertisement -

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said that she will address the toxic workplace scandal when the show returns in September. The Ellen Show is slated to be back on air in the US on September 21. Ellen, 62 will be back on air for the 18th season of the talk show on September 21. The talk show host promised viewers that she would address the elephant in the room regarding reports of the programme’s toxic workplace culture. Ellen said in statement: “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it.”

The Ellen Show was initially scheduled to return on September 9 but it has been slightly delayed and will be back this month without a studio audience. For the season premiere, Tiffany Haddish will join Ellen and over the first few episodes, Alec Baldwin, Chrissy Teigen and Kerry Washington will be appearing. In the new series, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom will be featured and in the autumn, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss will guest host some episodes.

Lately, Ellen shared about her plans to touch on recent developments which saw three producers ‘part ways’ with her programme. When Ellen was asked how the show will look after the recent changes, Ellen said that she will be talking to her fans. Due to claims of a ‘toxic’ work environment, executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman together with co-executive producer Jonathan Norman recently left the long-running series.

The talk show host reportedly spoke to more than 200 members of staff on a video conference call saying that she was ‘not perfect’. Ellen is said to have conceded that in an effort to run the series as a “well-oiled machine”, the show’s bosses were not always as sensitive as they should have been. She also sent a letter of apology to staff after the allegations emerged.

She wrote: “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

“For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”