Elderly man arrested after allegedly stabbing a man with chopper

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (14 Mar) after he allegedly attacked another man with a chopper in Jalan Bukit Merah, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF). The police has also seized two choppers from the scene of the crime.

SPF said that it received a call for assistance around 11.30am and that it arrested the elderly suspect within an hour with the aid of CCTV and police cameras.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect and the 48-year-old victim were known to each other.

The 64-year-old suspect will be charged in court today (16 Mar) for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon. He faces up to seven years’ jail, a fine, caning or any combination of these punishments, if he is found guilty.

