SINGAPORE: An elderly landlady in Singapore was left in a state of disbelief and distress after returning home to find her tenant had cut the wires in her house and left his rental room in an appalling condition. The tenant’s vengeful actions came after the landlady declined to renew his lease.

The incident came to light when the landlady’s granddaughter, Jade, shared the ordeal on Instagram. Jade, who lives with her grandmother, revealed that they had rented a room to a Singaporean man a year ago. However, with the lease expiring on May 29, they decided not to extend the arrangement.

In a video posted by Jade, the room was seen in a state of complete disarray. The floor was littered with garbage and debris, including numerous plastic bottles, wrapping paper, trash, and torn pieces of cotton wool from the mattress. The entire room was filthy and chaotic.

Speaking to 8World, Jade explained that her grandmother owns the house, and her mother had found the tenant a year ago, renting out one of the rooms to him. Throughout the year, the tenant’s behavior frequently made Jade uncomfortable. He often walked around the house wearing only his underwear, despite repeated reminders from Jade and her grandmother to dress more appropriately.

Jade also recounted that the tenant had a habit of peeking at her while she removed her makeup at the sink. “He also once threw away an old dryer in our home without our consent, saying he had a better dryer, and only compensated us $500 in the end,” she added.

Jade had suggested evicting the tenant several times, but her grandmother was hesitant as they needed the rental income. Jade revealed that her grandmother, who has a part-time job earning about $700 a month, relied on the rent, and Jade herself is still a student.

The situation escalated a few days ago when the grandmother returned from a dentist appointment to find that the wires in the house had been cut. She planned to confront the tenant, but upon discovering the room locked and receiving no answer to her calls, she enlisted the help of neighbors to break into the room. Inside, they found a shocking scene of garbage and filth.

The tenant has since left the premises but did not return the room key. For safety, Jade has changed the lock on the front door and lodged a complaint with the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

TISG/