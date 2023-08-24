ELD apologises after almost 10,000 voters in Tanjong Pagar get 2 poll cards instead of 1

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) issued an apology on Thursday (Aug 24) after 9,822 voters in 4,803 households in Tanjong Pagar GRC were inadvertently given two poll cards instead of just one.

The ELD said in a statement that Toppan, the appointed printer, had mistakenly sent poll card test prints along with the actual poll cards to the voters.

The ELD added that 9,354 voters received cards with different voter serial numbers while 468 voters got cards with the same numbers.

“We apologise for the confusion caused to affected voters. ELD would like to assure Singaporeans that processes are in place to ensure that voters with two poll cards will only be able to vote once at the correct polling station as voters will also need to produce their NRIC, which will be verified against the polling station register at the polling station,” the department said.

The voters who erroneously received two cards are those voting at polling stations at St Margaret’s School, Tanglin Community Centre, Farrer Park Primary School and Delta Sports Hall at Tanjong Pagar GRC.

The ELD said it had heard from some voters who reached out after receiving the duplicate cards.

Affected voters are currently being notified by the ELD to correct the error and to confirm the correct voter serial numbers they have been assigned.

Voters can also check their ePoll card on Singpass, which contains the accurate information they need for going to the polls on Sept 1.

They can discard the incorrect or duplicate poll cards they received, after verifying the information via Singpass.

If they need help, they can call the hotline number 1800-CALL-ELD (1800-225-5353).

