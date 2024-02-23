;
International

El-Salvador President Nayib Bukele warns America’s future is apocalyptic if they don’t punish criminals 

ByAsir F

February 23, 2024
el-salvador-president-nayib-bukele-warns-america’s-future-is-apocalyptic-if-they-don’t-punish-criminals 

El Salvador Nayib

In a recent speech, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele warns that America may look bad now, but the issue of influx of migrants may turn apocalyptic shortly. He adds that crimes are like cancer in a country, they grow and need to be cut out. 

BBC states Bukele stirred American conservatives at a major gathering, urging them to “fight back” against “global elites,” to reclaim their nation’s sovereignty. Addressing the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Bukele, dubbed the “world’s coolest dictator,” enjoyed a rousing reception, lauding his tough stance on crime and gangs in El Salvador. 

However, critics highlight human rights concerns over arbitrary arrests. Bukele’s message resonated with the crowd, advocating for a robust defense against perceived threats from corrupt institutions and media manipulation. 

His re-election, marred by constitutional controversies, signals a continuation of his governance, marked by controversial policies and unwavering popularity among segments of American conservatives.

Nayib Bukele seen – hero for conservative Americans 

 

Following that, conservatives on X states that America is already well on its way on becoming a crime infested country like how El-Salvador was. Critics of Bukele are more concerned about the well being of criminals rather than the hard working El-Salvadorian. Furthermore, X users state that Democrat led cities would be finished if this continues. 

Conservative Americans state the irony of today’s world where El-Salvador is possibly safer than the United States. In addition to this, for obvious reasons, the country still has its own problems. But with reduced crimes, it would be a lot better for them to resolve their issues and develop the nation. 

The man who single handedly cleared El-Salvador from crime is now sharing his concerns towards America’s future.

Read More News

YouTuber Ruby Franke gets 30-year jail time for mistreatment of her children

The post El-Salvador President Nayib Bukele warns America’s future is apocalyptic if they don’t punish criminals  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

US lawmakers raise concerns over Hong Kong’s role in money laundering and sanctions evasion

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
International

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, proposes fines of up to A$49.5M for platforms

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Home News

NParks launches initiative to plant 100,000 corals in Singapore waters

December 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Property

Why 1-room HDB prices are reaching record highs

December 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

China’s proposal to teach ‘love education’ in universities amid efforts to boost marriage and birth rates stirs controversy

December 11, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

NTUC to raise retirement and reemployment age next month, ahead of timeline set by Govt

December 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.