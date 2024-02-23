In a recent speech, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele warns that America may look bad now, but the issue of influx of migrants may turn apocalyptic shortly. He adds that crimes are like cancer in a country, they grow and need to be cut out.

BBC states Bukele stirred American conservatives at a major gathering, urging them to “fight back” against “global elites,” to reclaim their nation’s sovereignty. Addressing the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Bukele, dubbed the “world’s coolest dictator,” enjoyed a rousing reception, lauding his tough stance on crime and gangs in El Salvador.

However, critics highlight human rights concerns over arbitrary arrests. Bukele’s message resonated with the crowd, advocating for a robust defense against perceived threats from corrupt institutions and media manipulation.

His re-election, marred by constitutional controversies, signals a continuation of his governance, marked by controversial policies and unwavering popularity among segments of American conservatives.

Nayib Bukele seen – hero for conservative Americans

America is well on its way to becoming El Salvador as crime in Democrat-led cities skyrockets and illegals invade our borders like never before. If the violent criminals aren’t immediately taken off the streets now then you can say goodbye to cities like DC, LA, NYC and SF. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 23, 2024

Following that, conservatives on X states that America is already well on its way on becoming a crime infested country like how El-Salvador was. Critics of Bukele are more concerned about the well being of criminals rather than the hard working El-Salvadorian. Furthermore, X users state that Democrat led cities would be finished if this continues.

It’s still a third world country with intense heat making it vulnerable to climate change — Goofy (@Doofy_TheDragon) February 23, 2024

Conservative Americans state the irony of today’s world where El-Salvador is possibly safer than the United States. In addition to this, for obvious reasons, the country still has its own problems. But with reduced crimes, it would be a lot better for them to resolve their issues and develop the nation.

The man who single handedly cleared El-Salvador from crime is now sharing his concerns towards America’s future.

