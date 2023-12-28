International

Economic downturn seen in the UK with inactive high-street chains

ByYoko Villarin

December 28, 2023
Economic Downturn

Clutching bags of purchases, sounds of hundreds of people moving around, people rummaging in stores, and a long queue of bargain hunters. At first glance, it appeared as though everything had returned to the pre-pandemic days on Boxing Day, when trouble had not yet struck paradise.

But everything, like they say, is not always what it seems, because upon longer and closer inspection, several flagship stores still sit abandoned in high-street chains. Despite relatively increasing foot traffic in these areas, stores like Marks & Spencer, Poundland, Home Bargains, and supermarket branches like Aldi, Iceland, and Waitrose stayed closed, according to The Guardian.

Additionally, according to SkyNews, foot traffic decreased by 20% on Christmas Eve this year compared to last year, and research suggested that people were going to spend 40 pounds less this time, with a major contributing factor being the rising cost of living. 

Economic Downturn?

X users voices their concerns

Shortly after SkyNews broke the story, a number of people expressed their worries on X about the economic crisis and how shopping in places like Oxford Street could be the last thing on their minds.

One X user expressed a satirical outburst in the comments section, mockingly pointing out that the victims in this case are not the people who are struggling to put food on the table, but rather the corporations and their profit margins.

Meanwhile, one X user claimed that it is difficult to find money for shopping when one’s energy bill is outrageously high. 

In breaking down the situation, another X user said that people’s disposable income for non-essentials has decreased due to the rising cost of living and rising mortgage rates, which is why there has been a decline in shopping.

After receiving enormous utility bills and having to pay more for every public service, another X user stated that shopping is the last thing on their minds.

A furious X user also lost control, claiming that Christmas was difficult for him alone and that driving into town to shop for Boxing Day sales is the last thing on his mind.

Cover Photo: YouTube

