Singapore—The East Coast Town Council has said it won’t hesitate ‘to take action’ if a pile of clutter is not removed at a corridor at a Bedok North apartment building.

An individual reported to crowdsourced news site Stomp that he was shocked when he moved into a new flat at Block 138 Bedok North Street 2 a month ago when he saw that there was a pile of clothes, chairs, and other items in the corridor outside a particular flat.

He sent the photos of the clutter to Stomp, one of which can be seen here, showing chairs stacked with multiple household items, including blankets, wires, and a wheelchair.

The contributor told Stomp, “I’m a new resident here, and I noticed this clutter along the corridor one month ago. These bulky items are affecting the residents living on this floor and it is actually really smelly.”

He added that he believes the owner of the items may be injured and could have a hard time moving the big items outside the flat and that he has not talked to him yet.

However, since the items are a possible fire hazard, the anonymous contributor has let the East Coast Town Council know about the situation.

“Mosquitoes might even breed in this clutter, which I think might have already happened because I’ve been getting many mosquito bites,” he added.

A spokesman for the East Coast Town Council said, “We are in the process of working with the house owner to reduce their clutter and will not hesitate to take further action if the clutter is not removed.”

The council, along with grassroots members, knows of the situation concerning the resident and the clutter outside his flat.

The East Coast Group Representation Constituency is represented in Parliament by a team from the People’s Action Party (PAP), led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat. The other MPs are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mr Maliki Osman, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry for National Development Mr Tan Kiat How, Ms Cheryl Chan Wei Ling, and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Ms Jessica Tan Soon Neo.

The PAP slate won by a very narrow margin in July’s General Election over the Workers’ Party (WP) team, which was made up of Mr Kenneth Foo, Mr Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim, Mr Terence Tan, Mr Dylan Ngand Ms Nicole Seah. The PAP team won 53.39 per cent of the vote, while the WP slate got 46.61 per cent. -/TISG

