Monday, October 20, 2025
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
2 min.Read

Drunk man threw a glass at a female coffee shop manager because her legs are crossed, manager fought and fainted on the spot

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old female manager of the coffee shop faced criticism from a drunk customer for simply crossing her legs. The drunk man stated that she looked like a hooker and threw a glass at her. Due to this, the female manager fought with the man and was hit on the head by the glass. She fainted on the spot and was diagnosed with a mild concussion because of the accident. 

The 60-year-old drunk man pleaded guilty to intentional wounding and was sentenced to five weeks in prison. 

Details of the investigation

Investigations revealed that the man and his friends were drinking at the coffee shop in Jurong West. The man then noticed that the female manager of the shop had her feet up on the chair and declared that she was sitting like a hooker. He then grabbed a glass and threw it in her direction. 

In CCTV footage, the man threw a glass, and the female manager’s empty beer can flew towards him. The female manager then walked towards the drunk man, pushed his chest, and asked why he had called her such. Afterwards, the man picked up another glass and smashed it on the female manager’s head, causing her to faint and fall to the ground. 

The female manager was hospitalised and suffered bruising on the left side of her head, and the doctor advised her to take sick leave for three days. However, she continued to feel pain after three days and took another six days of leave. She also went to see a Chinese doctor and received acupuncture treatment. Overall, her medical expenses amounted to more than $700. 

With this, the man later apologised to the female manager and took the initiative to make full compensation for her medical expenses. More so, a judge stated that the victim became unconscious, so the culprit must be sentenced to prison. 

In Singapore, if found guilty of committing Voluntarily Causing Hurt (VCH), the maximum punishment can include imprisonment for up to 3 years and/or a fine of up to $5,000. In this case, the judge pointed out that the man used a beer glass to attack a vulnerable body part of the female manager and the whole incident was caused by him. However, considering that he took the initiative to make amends through compensation, he was sentenced to five weeks in prison. 

Moreover, if an individual is convicted of VCH, they will not have a criminal record. However, an individual will have a criminal record if they are convicted of VCH that caused grievous hurt.

