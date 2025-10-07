Drunk man lies in the middle of Serangoon road, but car narrowly manages to avoid hitting him

SINGAPORE: A middle-aged man was found lying drunk in the middle of Serangoon Road in the early hours of the morning, narrowly avoiding being hit by an oncoming car.

According to a video posted on the Beh Chia Lor Facebook page, the man was seen lying flat on the road during the incident. The footage showed the road surface seeming wet and slippery.

At one point, a car was seen approaching the man, but the driver managed to brake just in time, avoiding what could have been a serious accident. Netizens described the scene as “thrilling” and “dangerously close.”

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that they received a call for assistance at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday (Oct 4), at 900 Serangoon Road.

Police said a 44-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication. No injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing.