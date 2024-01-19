;
Dramatic exit with Vivek Ramaswamy now embracing Trump

ByGemma Iso

After Vivek Ramaswamy’s dramatic exit from the 2024 presidential race, he gave a riveting speech that captivated the audience and endorsed his former opponent, Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy, who positioned himself as the most Trump-friendly, “America first” alternative in the GOP field, strategically replaced references to himself in his well-known campaign speech with nods to the former president. The move, though unexpected, symbolized a unity that transcended recent accusations of “deceitful campaign tricks” and doubts about being truly “MAGA.”

Despite a history of public clashes, the atmosphere on Tuesday in New Hampshire was surprisingly amicable. Ramaswamy painted a vivid picture of a nation at war, divided between those who cherish the United States and a minority that harbors disdain for the country and its values. “We need a commander in chief who will lead us to victory,” he declared, setting the stage for his endorsement of Trump.

Ramaswamy VP position looming?

Former President Trump reciprocated the gesture, highlighting the camaraderie that had developed between the erstwhile rivals. “I’ve been a friend of his even though we were competing against each other,” Trump remarked, emphasizing Ramaswamy’s intelligence and innovative ideas. The crowd, echoing the sentiment, enthusiastically chanted “VP, VP, VP,” prompting Trump to hint at a prolonged collaboration with Ramaswamy as a prominent campaign surrogate.

Who are you rooting for really?

However, a subtle shift occurred in Ramaswamy’s rhetoric. While still lauding for Trump, he began likening the former president to a “wounded” soldier. In a strategic maneuver, he urged Iowans to vote for him to avoid falling into what he cryptically referred to as “the deep state’s trap,” insinuating a conspiracy to eliminate Trump and boost another contender, like Nikki Haley.

In politics after all, there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests. Vivek Ramaswamy understands that too well.

