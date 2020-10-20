DPM Heng says “jobs remain a key priority” before more than S$5.5b in JSS payouts

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Government will be disbursing more than S$5.5 billion under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) towards the end of the month, according to the Ministry of Finance on Monday (Oct 19).

The MOF will be releasing this round of the JSS payouts, the third since the Covid-19 pandemic began, to more than 140,000 employers starting Oct 29 in order to subsidise the June to August 2020 wages of around 1.9 million local employees.

With this payout, more than S$21.5 billion of JSS support would have been disbursed.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, in a Facebook post the same day, called on all employers to “do their best to retain their workers during this difficult period”.

He said: “Jobs remain a key priority as we continue to support our workers and businesses through this crisis.”

“As announced in my August Ministerial Statement, the JSS will be extended by up to seven months, to cover wages paid up to March 2021. With the extension of the JSS, most businesses will receive a total of 17 months’ worth of wage support,” he added.

He also shared an infographic that explains how the JSS works to make it easier for the public to understand the flow of the payouts, as well as which businesses have been targeted to receive much needed financial help over the months.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, added that, for businesses that are able to grow during the Covid-19 crisis, the ministry has a Jobs Growth Incentive to encourage more hiring of local workers, “especially those in their middle-age”.

