Dozens of crows shot dead near Aljunied MRT; businesses say it is effective, but operation draws public attention

Aiah Bathan | October 20, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The authorities have implemented another way to control the growing population of crows in the country, and that is through shooting. Recently, dozens of crows were shot dead outside Aljunied MRT station, where the authorities closed the grassy part of the area for the shooting, and many people gathered around the station to watch. As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the crow shooting happened around six in the evening on Oct 15. It was said that two staff members could be seen standing behind a green barrier, where one was firing a gun into the air, and the other stood guard behind. When the gunshot rang out, several crows fell to the ground.

Many businesses believed that the shooting operation was highly effective, given that a significant number of crows had been reduced the day after the operation was held. “The operation to shoot and kill crows was very efficient. Almost every shot hit a crow, and it felt like dozens of them were killed,” a 40-year-old staff member at a Chinese restaurant admitted. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Another employee, who had been working around the area for over a year, also revealed that there had always been a bird problem and admitted: “Sometimes at dusk, large flocks of crows swarm overhead, like something out of a horror movie. Although I've never seen them attack people, many customers' cars have been hit, so it's better to keep an eye on them.” Although there are many people who are satisfied with the shooting, some are worried that the operation is too large-scale and that the gunfire might cause disturbance to the public, especially the nearby residents.

While this operation has welcomed the drop in crow numbers, many are still concerned about the scale of this shooting initiative. The mixed reactions from the members of the public still highlight the challenge of how to control the crow population while keeping disruption and disturbance to residents and the public to a minimum.

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