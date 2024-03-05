Lifestyle

Doritos Spain in line of fire from conservatives after hiring controversial trans influencer Samantha Hudson as ambassador 

March 5, 2024
In a trend that’s rocked major American brands, Bud-Light, Target, Disney, and others faced significant losses, prompting them to backtrack on their “woke” initiatives. However, the spotlight now shifts to Doritos, with the announcement of Samantha Hudson as their ambassador signaling a potential shift. 

Amidst ongoing repercussions from 2022 and 2023, the move raises questions about Doritos’ stance on social issues and its impact on consumer perception. As the brand navigates this delicate terrain, observers are eager to see how it balances commercial interests with societal values in today’s polarized climate.

Newsweek states, Doritos Spain faces a storm of criticism following the announcement of transgender artist Samantha Hudson as their brand ambassador. Outrage erupted over Hudson’s past tweets, including controversial remarks involving a 12-year-old, triggering calls for a boycott. 

Furthermore, this move amplifies the ongoing debate over transgender inclusion in brand campaigns, fueling conservative backlash. Previously, Bud Light faced similar scrutiny in 2023 over a collaboration with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. 

With Hudson’s appointment, Doritos Spain, under PepsiCo Spain, finds itself at the center of a heated controversy, as consumers and activists demand accountability from the brand amid resurfaced allegations.

The Hodgetwins asked Doritios why they hired this individual, especially for their controversial past. Furthermore, conservatives state that the potato-chip brand did not get the Bud-Light memo after the backlash they received from Dylan Mulvaney. 

In addition to this, others state that it is time to boycott all PepsiCo products as they hired someone who is problematic. However, it is unclear how involved PepsiCo was in this decision. Others state that they are avoiding these snacks anyways as they are allegedly unhealthy and not good for them. 

