“Don’t waste your time taking photos, election is over”: Netizen to Josephine Teo

In response to Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo’s recent Facebook post highlighting her engagement with residents, a few netizens have urged her not to waste time taking such photos as the General Elections are already over.

Ms Teo took to social media on Sunday (September 6) to share snippets of her recent house visits at Chin Swee Estate, which has existed for more than 45 years. “One might imagine the 47-year-old estate of Chin Swee to be home to Merdeka and Pioneer generation seniors only,” her post read, “It’s actually more diverse.”

Ms Teo shared that she had met a number of young adults–some of whom live with their parents and others who live with their children. She even reported that she met some who live on their own. “A few were ‘returnees’ – folks who moved but miss the community or city vibe, or both. Glad they feel this way and help to keep the buzz,” wrote Ms Teo.

In Singapore’s recent 2020 General Elections (GE), Ms Teo contested Jalan Besar Group Representation Constituency (GRC) along with members from the nation’s ruling party, the People’s Action Party (PAP), Heng Chee How, Denise Phua, and Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah. The PAP team went head to head with a team from the People’s Voice (PV), comprised of Lim Tean, Leong Sze Hian, Nor Azlan Bin Sulaiman, and Michael Fang Amin.

The ruling party won the GRC with 65.37% of the votes.

While many netizens commended Ms Teo’s work and left her well-wishes in the comments section of her post, others left their two-cents on how they think she’d be better off spending her time. While one netizen made reference to her recent emotional and teary-eyed Parliamentary speech and questioned Ms Teo’s ability to lead the nation with iron resolve, another netizen urgently called on her to address the recent scandal of Changi Airport Group Chairman Liew Mun Leong, saying, “Please don’t waste your time taking many photos–(the) election is over.”