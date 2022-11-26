‘Don’t be in prison’ — Titus Low shares his incarceration story

- Advertisement -

Titus Low, a Singaporean content creator, shared a video on his YouTube channel about his experience when he was imprisoned for a couple of weeks. “..it wasn’t the best experience” he said at the beginning of the video.

He is also often asked if he had ever dropped the soap – this is usually a common question which alludes to sodomy that people think often takes place in prison. Low explained that there might be a misconception with the said belief as Singapore has strict rules and hurting another inmate is considered another crime in itself.

For context, he was sent to prison because of the obscene content he posted on OnlyFans. His posts were circulated on social media and viewed by many around the globe. He was sentenced to three weeks in jail with a $3,000 fine. Low admitted that his trial and imprisonment had limited his capacity to do what he wanted. It made him really stressed and was not the best moment of his life.

People also noticed that his skin remained flawless and requested his prison skincare routine. Low exclaimed that he had skin breakouts when he was in prison. Furthermore, he mentioned that he did not have to shave his hair because his sentence was less than 30 days.

With regard to food, Low said that it was bad – it was just plain but enough to keep them fed for a day.

Prisoners were given the opportunity to write e-letters to their loved ones though, and so he constantly wrote updates to his wife, Cheryl.“I’m grateful for Cheryl for being there for me, and waiting for me” Low added.

Titus Low’s biggest lesson from experiencing prison is: ‘don’t be in prison’. He encourages everyone to obey the law and appreciate all the things they currently have. “When I was in prison, I had nothing… so I appreciate the things I have,” he stated. He motivated all his viewers to live in the moment.

