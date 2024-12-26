SINGAPORE: Non-profit organizations and social service agencies have raised serious concerns about the increasing number of domestic workers falling victim to illegal activities, with many being exploited as money mules or duped into financial scams. These groups emphasize that the lack of financial and legal literacy among domestic helpers makes them particularly vulnerable to such crimes.

A case in point is Gina, a former money mule who, after meeting someone on an online dating app, unknowingly transferred approximately $30,000 in stolen funds.

“We became a couple first, and it was a very happy time,” Gina shared. “Then he told me he had a business and needed my help.”

Unfortunately, Gina’s misplaced trust led to her involvement in a crime she didn’t fully understand.

According to non-profit groups working with domestic helpers, this is becoming a troubling trend. These organizations warn that more domestic workers are being lured into illegal activities, often through deceit or manipulation.

One representative from NTUC’s foreign worker affairs department noted that domestic workers are often ensnared by predatory business practices, such as exploitative retail services or installment payment schemes, which trap them in a cycle of debt and increase their susceptibility to scams and criminal activities.

In an effort to reduce these risks, employment centers are stepping up their efforts to educate domestic helpers.

One employment center director explained that by teaching workers how to recognize and prevent scams, they can feel safer and better equipped to handle suspicious situations. The director emphasized the importance of regular courses aimed at enhancing domestic helpers’ ability to identify illegal activities and protect themselves.

Additionally, several local non-profit organizations offer free courses designed to improve the financial knowledge of domestic workers. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to empower workers with the skills and information necessary to avoid becoming victims of financial exploitation and criminal schemes.

While progress is being made, advocates stress the need for continued vigilance and support to ensure that domestic workers are not unfairly targeted or manipulated.