Doctor fends off robber, thinking he is holding a fake gun — until it goes off as robber flees

MALAYSIA: A robbery attempt at a clinic in Johor Bahru took place last Saturday evening (19 July), when a man wielding what appeared to be a firearm was confronted by the clinic’s doctor who believed the weapon was fake. The struggle that ensued ended with the robber accidentally discharging the gun while fleeing the scene. No one was injured.

The incident unfolded at around 7 pm at a private clinic in the city. According to reports from the Malaysian press, a man entered the clinic wearing a motorcycle helmet. Upon spotting a female doctor on duty, he pulled a pistol from his bag, claimed he needed her “help,” and demanded money.

The woman’s husband, who is also a doctor at the clinic, confronted the man. Believing the gun was not real, he fought the robber while the female doctor escaped to a nearby shop to seek help.

The store owner called the police and asked the female doctor to stay in the shop until help arrived. The pair then heard the sound of the gun going off.

The gunshot was later found to have been accidental. CCTV footage recorded by the shop owner showed that the robber tripped and fell while running away, causing the gun to go off. No one was struck by the bullet.

The robbery was unsuccessful while the male doctor sustained minor injuries. In his escape, the suspect left behind a backpack containing identification documents, which were recovered by police. Shell casings and a bullet were also found at the scene.

The incident has left neighbouring business owners shaken. Many expressed concern over safety in the area and are calling for increased police patrols.

Investigations are ongoing.