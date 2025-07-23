// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
30.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Doctor fends off robber, thinking he is holding a fake gun — until it goes off as robber flees

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A robbery attempt at a clinic in Johor Bahru took place last Saturday evening (19 July), when a man wielding what appeared to be a firearm was confronted by the clinic’s doctor who believed the weapon was fake. The struggle that ensued ended with the robber accidentally discharging the gun while fleeing the scene. No one was injured.

The incident unfolded at around 7 pm at a private clinic in the city. According to reports from the Malaysian press, a man entered the clinic wearing a motorcycle helmet. Upon spotting a female doctor on duty, he pulled a pistol from his bag, claimed he needed her “help,” and demanded money.

The woman’s husband, who is also a doctor at the clinic, confronted the man. Believing the gun was not real, he fought the robber while the female doctor escaped to a nearby shop to seek help.

The store owner called the police and asked the female doctor to stay in the shop until help arrived. The pair then heard the sound of the gun going off.

See also  Tigers send village into panic frenzy, chases woman on bike in Malaysia's Terengganu

The gunshot was later found to have been accidental. CCTV footage recorded by the shop owner showed that the robber tripped and fell while running away, causing the gun to go off. No one was struck by the bullet.

The robbery was unsuccessful while the male doctor sustained minor injuries. In his escape, the suspect left behind a backpack containing identification documents, which were recovered by police. Shell casings and a bullet were also found at the scene.

The incident has left neighbouring business owners shaken. Many expressed concern over safety in the area and are calling for increased police patrols.

Investigations are ongoing.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore passport remains world’s most powerful in July 2025 ranking

SINGAPORE: Singapore has once again topped the global passport...

Man caught smuggling over 2,500 red-eared slider turtles from SG to Bengaluru

SINGAPORE: A man was apprehended at the Kempegowda International...

Maid asks for later curfew and nearly S$2k cash advance to buy latest iPhone, employer unsure whether to say yes

SINGAPORE: An employer was surprised when her helper, nearing...

Singaporeans praise ‘old timer’ bus captain for helping elderly auntie with her wheelchair

SINGAPORE: A heartwarming video of a gentlemanly act from...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore