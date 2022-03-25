Do you agree with Jamus Lim that designated bike lanes are needed in towns?

- Advertisement -

In Parliament, Workers Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) advocated having designated bicycle lanes in Singapore’s towns.

He said on Mar 9 that while the country has an extensive network of bicycle-friendly trails islandwide, many cyclists run into the “so-called last-mile problem” of having to ride on regular roads or even pavements to get to their destination.

Associate Professor Lim proposed that designated bicycle lanes in towns could be carved from the existing road network, calling it a win-win situation that would help PMD (personal mobility device) users as well as contribute to environmental sustainability.

On Thursday (Mar 24), the MP explained his proposal further in a Facebook post, adding a personal anecdote about the years when he lived in the United States, he used his bike as his primary means of transportation except when it got too cold.

It was there that he grew to appreciate bike lanes, as these provided both smoother travel as well as safety.

On the bike-riding culture in Singapore, Prof Lim noted, “One feature that is missing in the riding culture here is sufficient recognition that bikers, despite their slower speeds, are vehicles, with the same rights and responsibilities as cars or buses or trucks when they ply the roads.”

He suggested that lanes be painted to mark them out for bike riders exiting from Park Connector Networks. for instance. And when there are no bikes using the lanes, they could also be used by motorists.

“But when used, it designates clear spaces for each (and forces cars to slow down). Cars not respecting the bike lanes when they are being utilized can be reported, and face stiff penalties, even when there is no accident that results. This better protects riders, and can cut down on road rage incidents.”

Designated bike lanes would also protect pedestrians, he said, as they would no longer need to compete with cyclists on pavements, or through walkways at the void decks.

Such lanes don’t have to be put in everywhere, he said. Start with a pilot programme in a few lower-traffic roads, in cooperation with the town council, he suggested.

“Paint the lanes a different color. Allow PMDs to use these lanes. Grow awareness before scaling up.

“We believe this can benefit estates, like #SengkangGRC, where there are young families, many who ride quite often. Hopefully this will be a step toward improving their experience, and changing bike culture in Singapore.”

/TISG

