SINGAPORE: Authorities investigating the brutal murder of Singaporean Audrey Fang in Spain have uncovered fresh forensic evidence, with DNA from two men found on the victim’s clothing.

According to La Opinión de Murcia, a Spanish newspaper, forensic analysis revealed that genetic material from two different men was detected on Ms Fang’s thigh and underwear. However, the report also confirmed that no traces of semen were present in the samples.

Further testing is required to determine whether the DNA belongs to Mitchell Ong, a Singaporean suspect in the case, or other unidentified individuals. Ong’s defence lawyer has pointed to the DNA findings as potential evidence that additional parties may have been involved in the crime.

Ms Fang, 39, was on a solo trip in Spain when she disappeared just days before she was scheduled to return home. She had been staying at a luxury hotel in Xabia, Valencia, but lost contact with her family on April 9, 2023. Surveillance footage captured her leaving the hotel at around 8:45 pm, leaving all her personal belongings behind in her room. She never returned.

When she failed to board her scheduled flight from Barcelona to Singapore, her concerned family alerted the authorities.

The next day, on April 10, police in the city of Murcia—located approximately 150 kilometres away from Xabia—discovered the body of a woman in a parking lot. The victim had been stabbed more than 30 times. However, due to the absence of identification documents, her identity was not confirmed until April 17.

Reports from The Olive Press and Radio Ser indicate that before departing for Spain, Ms Fang had told family and friends that she was travelling to meet people, but she had not disclosed who she was meeting.

Spanish authorities arrested Mitchell Ong in Alicante on April 16, and he was later transferred to Murcia police for questioning. It was subsequently revealed that Ong and Ms Fang had known each other for a decade.