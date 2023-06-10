Dining & Buffet Credit Card Promotions and 1-for-1 Deals this month

There is nothing quite as Singaporean as hunting down the best local gastronomic joints. That is, until you combine that with finding the best deals for these mouth-watering dining experiences!

For June, whether you’re looking for a place to celebrate Father’s day or simply want to have a good meal at a steal, we have scoured Singapore just to find the best dining promotions for you.

From Asian, western to international hotel buffets, here are the best 1-for-1 dining buffets happening in Singapore this June 2023.

Royal Palm Orchid Country Club

Book through Chope using your cashback credit card for a sumptuous halal buffet at Orchid Country Club.

Source: Royal Palm Orchid Country Club

The Place

Orchid Country Club is a beautiful country club established in 1933 with rich culture and heritage. The Royal Palm restaurant, situated inside the country club, provides an elegant atmosphere for you to relax and enjoy a gourmet international spread any day of the week.

Food Highlights

Mutton & Chicken Satay Served with Condiments, Barbeque Chicken Chipolata, Korean Spice Barbeque Chicken Wings, Pizza Station, Laksa Goreng, Beef Rendang, Ayam Gulai, Cajun Baked Fish with Almond Butter Sauce, Singapore Chili Crab Served with Fried Mantau, Fish Tikka Served with Mint Chutney Sauce, Assorted French Pastries & Cakes

Promotions

The lunch buffet deal is priced at S$75.91 and the dinner buffet deal is priced at S$93.37 for 2 people after discount. Book through Chope’s app or website through Chopedeals to enjoy this 1-for-1 buffet promotion. Make sure to use your cashback credit card when dining to really stack those savings.

Recommended Credit Cards for More Savings

Citi Cash Back Card: Global Rebates on Food

Shutters (Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa)

Use any of your UOB credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 grilled meats and seafood barbecue buffet. Make a reservation here to try out their sumptuous Grill N’ Chill Buffet Dinner.

Source: Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa

The Place

Situated in Amara Sanctuary Resort on Sentosa Island, Shutters is a chic-all day restaurant with a romantic outdoor terrace area. The cozy restaurant atmosphere surrounded by lush greenery provides the perfect backdrop for you and your whole family to enjoy an exquisite dining experience together.

Food Highlights

Indulge in a wide selection of barbecued seafood and meats as well as unlimited soft drinks and juices!

Promotions

Available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from now till 30 July 2023, the 1-for-1 promotions for UOB cardholders means that this barbecue extravaganza is affordably priced at only S$49++ per adult and S$29++ per child after discount.

Recommended Credit Cards for More Savings

UOB One Credit Card: UOB One Credit Card: Highest Flat Rate Cashback Card

Blue Jasmine (Holiday Inn Singapore Little India)

Use any of your DBS/POSB credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 three-course set menu. Make a reservation via phone call with Blue Jasmine to enjoy your next traditional Thai meal with a classy dining experience.

Source: Burpple

The Place

Blue Jasmine offers a causal yet elegant dining experience with their beautiful Asian-inspired interior design. Their mosaic flooring and wood furnishing provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere for your three-course meal, where you will be served the best of Southern Thai cuisine.

Food Highlights

Deep-fried Thai fish cake, Devil wings, Vegetable spring roll, Green Mango Salad, Papaya salad, Chicken massaman curry, Beef red curry, Lemongrass seabass, Vegetable green curry with tofu, Red ruby, Mango sticky rice

Promotions

Available from now till 30 June 2023, the three-course dining experience is a steal at only S$65++ per adult for DBS/POSB cardholders.

Recommended Credit Cards for More Savings

DBS Altitude Visa: Affordable Miles & Luxury Perks

Shin Minori

Use any of your HSBC credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 Omizu lunch buffet or bento set promotion. Make a reservation via phone call with Shin Minori and quote Entertainer with HSBC to enjoy a quality Japanese lunch.

Source: Open Rice

The Place

Shin Minori aims to bring authentic Japanese cuisine to diners at an affordable price. They boast an extensive ala-carte Japanese buffet menu of more than 220 dishes, comprising of a variety of fresh sashimi, various sushi types, teppanyaki, grilled and deep fried dishes and many more.

If you are not looking for a lunch buffet, their HSBC 1-for-1 dining promotion is also available for their bento sets. With a careful curation of quality meats, salad, miso soup and desert, the bento sets are truly a bang for their buck.

Furthermore, with a choice of two outlets, one at Katong Square on East Coast Road and the other at UE Square on Clemenceau Avenue, it is extra convenient to dine at this authentic Japanese establishment.

Food Highlights

Omizu Lunch Buffet – Sashimi, Tamaki, Japanese Oyster, Yakimono (grilled skewers), Japanese Style Taco Shells, a selection of Udon, Soba and Ramen dishes

Bento Set – Premium Raw Fish, Soft Shell Crab, Hokkaido Snow Pork, Grilled Black Cod, Pan-Fried Pork Belly

Promotions

From now until 30 December 2023, the Omizo buffet is priced at S$S$62.90++ for adults and S$49.90++ for children while the Bento sets range from S$27.90 to S$36.90 before promotion. HSBC cardholders will get to enjoy great savings with the 1-for-1 dining promotion.

Recommended Credit Cards for More Savings

HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card: Accumulate cashback on local dining with no Fees

Sun’s Cafe (Hotel Grand Pacific)

Use any of your Maybank, UOB, DBS/POSB or HSBC credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 Peranakan lunch and dinner buffet in Singapore. Food highlights include Peranakan, Asian and Western dishes.

Sun’s Cafe Buffet

The Place

Craving for scrumptious Nyonya cuisine? Also located in the vicinity of Bugis MRT, Sun’s Cafe at Hotel Grand Pacific is home to one of the largest Peranakan buffets around.

Enjoy a plethora of Peranakan, Asian, and Western plates and desserts in a sleek and classy setting. An ala-carte menu is also available if you are craving dishes like Hainanese chicken rice, pasta and steak.

Food Highlights

Sambal Prawns, Itik Siok, Beef Rendang, Babi Pongteh, Nyonya Laksa, Nasi Lemak, Kueh Pie Tee, Nyonya Kuehs.

Promotions

Available from now till 31 December 2023, make sure to use one of your Maybank, UOB, DBS/POSB or HSBC credit cards to get the most value out of your Peranakan feast.

Recommended Credit Card for More Savings

Maybank Family & Friends MasterCard: Cashback in SG & MY

Plate (Carlton City Hotel Singapore)

Use any of your OCBC, DBS/POSB or Citibank credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 Sea & Grill Dinner Buffet promotion. Make a reservation via phone call with Plate, Carlton City Hotel Singapore to enjoy a chic and modern lunch. When you’re there, you’ll be sure to make a beeline towards the different food stations to pick up anything you fancy.

Plate, Carlton City

The Place

Surrounded by lush greenery and bathed in natural sunlight, Plate is a vibrant and contemporary restaurant that offers some of the finest culinary creations. Showcasing a specially curated menu of international cuisines, with the highlight being their char-grilled meats and fresh seafood, Plate provides a relaxing dining experience that will satisfy the heartiest of appetites.

Food Highlights

Plate offers an exquisite range of local dishes, including an enticing selection of tempura, chilled soba noodles and more.

Their true highlights would be their seafood-on-ice selection which includes dishes like half-shell scallops, snow crab legs, fresh oysters and even Boston lobster.

There is also a carving station with slow-roasted beef rib-eye and slow-baked whole salmon. Not to mention, a wide selection of cheeses and bread, hot mains and desserts.

Promotions

Available from now till 30 December 2023 the buffet costs S$118 per adult and S$59 per child before the promotion. With the 1-for-1 dining promotion available to OCBC, DBS/POSB and Citibank cardholders, you have many card options to get the most bang for your buck.

Recommended Credit Cards for More Savings

OCBC 365 Card: Rebates for Essentials

Now you have a handy list of 1-for-1 buffets promotions in June 2023 in Singapore. Combine these delectable offers with cashback credit cards and dining credit cards to save more on great food!

