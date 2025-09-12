// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Diner who spent $1.80 on food threatens to sue cafe after she was asked to leave

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A dispute at a café in Petaling Jaya has gone viral after a woman allegedly occupied a large table for 90 minutes, spent only RM6 (about S$1.80), and later threatened to sue the café owner when reminded of the dining time limit.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident occurred a few days ago and was later shared by the café owner on social media.

The owner explained that the café had previously put up a notice stating that a 90-minute dining time limit would apply during peak hours. While the rule was not enforced during normal periods, customers were asked to leave if there were other diners waiting.

He recounted that the woman and her friend occupied a large table for an hour and a half while only ordering one serving of mashed potatoes priced at RM6. During their stay, they also used the café’s electrical sockets, consumed free drinking water, and even brought their own drinks.

The owner said that he noticed customers waiting outside the café and that he decided to approach the group and remind them of the time limit.

The woman allegedly asked, “So, are you kicking me out now?”

The conversation spiralled as the woman insisted that she had not seen any notice about the time restriction and demanded that the owner prove he had such a rule.

She also threatened to sue the café.

The confrontation ended when the woman and her companion stormed out of the premises, slamming the door so forcefully that the door frame was damaged.

The café owner said he has not received any legal notice from the woman’s lawyer but added that if she can be identified, he hopes she will compensate the café for the damaged door frame and walls.

The owner’s social media post quickly drew widespread attention and sparked heated discussions online, with many netizens expressing support for the café and arguing that reasonable time restrictions ensure fairness for all customers.

