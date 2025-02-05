Singapore News

Determined woman uses walking stick to force her way onto Singapore train as doors close

ByJARA CARBALLO

February 5, 2025

SINGAPORE: A recent incident at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay MRT station has stirred significant online backlash after a video surfaced of a woman attempting to board a train while its doors were already closing. The footage, shared on Reddit and recently featured in Hindustan Times, shows the woman in a salwar kameez, with a dupatta wrapped around her neck, using a walking stick to keep the doors open, allowing her to squeeze through. Though seemingly a display of determination, the act has raised serious concerns about train safety and the potential consequences of tampering with automatic systems.

Prying open the doors

In the video, the woman’s efforts to board were assisted by two men — one inside the train and another outside. The man inside noticed her walking stick wedged between the automatic doors and used his hands to force them open, while the man outside also intervened, holding the doors to create enough space for her to pass. This collective effort allowed the woman to board, but it soon sparked widespread criticism online, with many questioning the risks involved.

Singapore’s MRT system is known for its advanced automation, including driverless trains that follow strict safety protocols. Forcing open the doors can disrupt the system’s operations, potentially leading to delays and other complications. If the doors do not close properly, the entire train could be held up, causing ripple effects across the network. This is why the video provoked a strong response from many who felt that safety rules should not be compromised for convenience.

Outrage and disrespect — the online backlash

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many voicing concerns about the potential for system-wide disruptions. One Instagram user pointed out that MRT trains arrive relatively frequently, at 2 to 5-minute intervals. In their view, there was no need for such urgency, especially when tampering with the doors could result in delays that affect countless other commuters.

Others expressed frustration over what they perceived as a lack of respect for Singapore’s rules. Many online commenters noted the woman’s attire and assumed she was Indian, leading to nationalistic remarks about “respecting local rules.” Some commenters suggested extreme measures, such as installing spikes on train doors, to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

While the incident remains a topic of debate, it highlights the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and respecting the smooth operation of public transportation systems. Ultimately, ensuring the safety of all passengers must take precedence over individual convenience.

