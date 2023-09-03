Design fail? Netizens slam wrong orientation of chessboard on table at BTO

SINGAPORE: As things go, this may be classified as a big design “oops” on not just one but two counts. The orientation of a chessboard installed at a table in a new BTO had more than a few Reddit users shaking their heads.

“‘Chessboard’ on table of new BTO…,” wrote u/sian_half on r/Singapore on Sunday afternoon (Sept 3). “ASSUMING this is meant for people to play chess with, it’s very disappointing.”

The correct orientation of a chess board is for a white square to be always on the right, from the perspective of the players who are sitting at the board. Judging from the photo the post author put up, this is (major) mistake number one.

Number two is that there’s an armrest at the exact point in front of the board where the players sit, which does not make for comfortable seating in any sense of the word.

Needless to say, the post author isn’t the only person disappointed by the design fail.

Some commenters decided to poke fun at the situation.

And when one Reddit user asked why the orientation is so important, the post author gave the following explanation.

The poster also clarified where the faulty chess board is located.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts