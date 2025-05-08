Desaru Coast unveils a bigger and bolder 2025 Ombak Festival

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: Desaru Coast has just unveiled its bigger and bolder Ombak Festival for 2025. The action-packed weekend includes Simply Red headlining the event with a star-studded ensemble, including international and local acts.

Happening from Sept 12 to 14, 2025, it will be fun for everyone and a celebration of creativity, culture, and community. The event is being hosted by Desaru Coast, the perfect award-winning destination resort and home to five-star resorts all within walking distance of the festival village.

“For our second year, building on our intentionally diverse ethos, we are going bolder in vision, broader in scope and bursting with Southeast Asian soul. The play this year is to intrepidly represent the best of ASEAN by uniting global icons with regional talents to stage an unparalleled experience of live music, taste explorations, and artistic expression in one ultimate weekend,” said Karina Ridzuan, director of Ombak Festival.

“We are thrilled to present Simply Red’s exclusive Southeast Asian performance as the band celebrates their 40th anniversary. The festival also welcomes funk legend George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, while Joss Stone offers a soulful preview of her upcoming 2025 album and DJ duo Flight Facilities make their long-awaited Malaysian debut. Taking the same stage are ASEAN powerhouses of talent — Thailand’s Phum Viphurit, our very own anak Johor, Joe Flizzow and friends, SonaOne and Ismail Izzani, Malaysian ska veterans Gerhana Skacinta, Singapore’s The Pinholes, and Indonesia’s Diskoria and Tanayu — and we have more Southeast Asian acts to announce in July,” Karina said.

“With iconic acts and culture-defining moments, Ombak Festival 2025 is set to deliver another year of extraordinary experiences in our intimate coastal setting. Driving our ambition is the vision to establish the event as Southeast Asia’s must-attend festival, setting the stage as we build momentum towards Visit Johor and Visit Malaysia Year 2026. None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of the state authorities and the communities across the Greater Desaru region, whose collaboration was instrumental in bringing Ombak Festival to life,” she added.

Grab your early bird passes!

Early bird passes are now available, so don’t miss the opportunity to secure tickets to one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year at www.ombakfestival.com or Ticketmelon.

1-Day Pass 2-Day Pass 3-Day Pass Friday (Sep 12) RM200 (S$58) Saturday (Sep 13) RM300 (S$87) Sunday (Sep 14) RM300 (S$87) Saturday & Sunday (Sep 13 & 14) RM550 (S$167) Friday, Saturday & Sunday (Sep 12, 13, & 14) RM650 (S$197) Main Stage Flight Facilities LZZY Main Stage Simply Red Joe Flizzow, SonaOne and Ismail Izzani Phum Viphurit Tanayu Vanthan Main Stage George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Joss Stone The Pinholes Gerhana Skacinta Don West Keyana Main Stage Simply Red George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Joss Stone Joe Flizzow, SonaOne and Ismail Izzani Phum Viphurit Tanayu Vanthan The Pinholes Gerhana Skacinta Don West Keyana Main Stage Simply Red George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Joss Stone Flight Facilities Joe Flizzow, SonaOne and Ismail Izzani Phum Viphurit Tanayu Vanthan The Pinholes Gerhana Skacinta Don West Keyana LZZY Studio Ombak Blackout Agency feat. Miss Lil, Sivanesh, Zig Zach, Ouissam, JonnyVicious Studio Ombak NADA Diskoria Studio Ombak Blackout Agency feat. Miss Lil, Sivanesh, Zig Zach, Ouissam, JonnyVicious NADA Diskoria Studio Ombak Blackout Agency feat. Miss Lil, Sivanesh, Zig Zach, Ouissam, JonnyVicious NADA Diskoria Village Stage Golden Mammoth Masia One & The Jah Jah Army Village Stage The Filters Kyoto Protocol Village Stage Golden Mammoth Masia One & The Jah Jah Army The Filters Kyoto Protocol Village Stage Golden Mammoth Masia One & The Jah Jah Army The Filters Kyoto Protocol

To enjoy the festival at your doorstep, book your stay at one of Desaru Coast’s 5-star resorts: Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, The Westin Desaru Coast Resort, and Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas.

The Ultimate Weekend redefined through sound, taste, art, and play

Be it soul, funk, pop or hip-hop, the festival stages come alive with legendary musicians. Get ready to be wowed by the classic Simply Red as well as George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic. Revel in a soul session with Joss Stone or go on an electronic journey with Australia’s Flight Facilities.

Enjoy dreamy indie-pop tracks by Thailand’s Phum Viphurit. Joe Flizzow, Sona One, and Ismail Izzani are Malaysia’s homegrown talent. Don West brings fresh and zesty energy with diverse sounds. Diskoria delivers infectious grooves, while Gerhana Skacinta specialises in the ska musical style.

The Pinholes exude indie charm and dynamic renditions of funk, soul, and pop together with classic rock and roll. Blackout Agency from Singapore is set to make waves while on the decks, Miss Lil, Sivanesh, Zig Zach, Ouissam and JonnyVicious will bring down the house.

While Keyana, Kyoto Protocol, LZZY, and Masia One & The Jah Jah Army bring smooth rhythms and daring performances to the festival, Disko Santan and Golden Mammoth will keep the dance floors crowded. In a celebration of sound, culture, and unadulterated joy, NADA, Tanayu, The Filters, and Vanthan from Cambodia all contribute their distinct styles to the stage, making every moment amazing!

Besides music, Ombak Festival has something for everyone. There will be immersive art installations, creative workshops, gastronomic adventures and fun zones for children.

Taste and toast to good times

Savour both Malaysian and ASEAN ingredients and flavours by the top chefs from the region. While Carbon KL offers Smoke & Fire, which elevates grilling with innovative techniques, also savour the Flavours of Johor, an outstanding feast that showcases the best of local tastes. Festival attendees will also be treated to the magnificent Sazón Tapas & Grill by Andrew Walsh.

Nurture the Artistic Side

Through carefully designed exhibits that showcase cultural narratives, ancient techniques, and modern expressions derived from Malaysia’s rich artistic past and the region’s creative energy, art enthusiasts may immerse themselves in a captivating experience. Pasar Seloka is a vibrant marketplace filled with artisanal mementoes. Pulau Pulao DIY and upcycling workshops are perfect for those who want to craft their creations. All Tiled Up is where you can learn how to play mahjong just like in Crazy Rich Asians.

Big Fun for the Little Ones

At Ombak Kids, children can immerse themselves in the Funfair of Forgotten Future, a build-and-play experience with the LEGOLAND Speed Building Challenge. There is also interaction with the festival’s specially commissioned giant puppets, Meera & Fiz, by Thailand’s Nice Monster puppetry studio.

The 10-foot Meera & Fiz represent figures from Johor’s rich folklore and were crowd favourites last year, together. There will also be kitemaking lessons with Go Fly Kites and super-sized garden games by Mereka Games, both returning due to popular demand.

Getting to Desaru Coast

• From Singapore: A two-hour drive OR a 90-minute ferry ride from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

For more information, visit https://www.desarucoast.com/