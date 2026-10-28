Dengue update: Singapore logs 61 dengue cases last week, noting 2,778 cases so far this year

Aiah Bathan | October 28, 2026 2 m read

GenAI/TISG A close-up view of several mosquitoes on a net (for illustration purposes only)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: According to the latest data from the National Environment Agency, there has been a total number of 2,778 dengue fever cases reported locally as of this year. A total of 61 dengue fever cases were reported in the week ending Oct 24, and this number is one more than the previous week. Furthermore, there are currently 11 active fever areas on the island, of which three are black spots with 10 or more cumulative cases.

Fortunately, there are no Zika virus or Chikungunya virus infection clusters reported in the country. The largest dengue fever hotspot is located in the area around Ho Ching Road, Yuan Ching Road, and Tah Ching Road, where an approximate number of 99 dengue cases have been reported as of writing. Moreover, the other two black spots are located in the HDB flats around Bishan Street 12, and in the areas of Lentor Gardens, Tung Po Avenue and Munshi Abdullah Avenue. A total of 18 and 15 dengue fever cases have been reported in these areas, respectively. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The authorities are constantly reminding the public that the months of May to October are the traditional peak season for dengue cases, and the members of the public should remain alert and vigilant about their surroundings.

Residents are encouraged to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds to reduce the risk of community transmission. It is important to know that the viruses that cause dengue fever, chikungunya and Zika are carried by the Aedes mosquito. To know more on how to prevent the spread of this breeding mosquito, you may visit the National Environment Agency website for more information.

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