Demi Lovato had brain damage in the past

- Advertisement -

Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital in July 2018 because of a near-fatal overdose. The 28-year-old has shared about the ways her eating disorder led up to the overdose, but she has never spoken in detail about that night. Now she is breaking her silence, reports by Buzzfeed, with the release of the trailer for her four-part YouTube documentary series Dancing with the Devil.

In the trailer, Lovato said that any time you suppress a part of yourself, it’s gonna overflow. It then cuts to shots of Lovato partying with friends and yelling, “More!” The singer shared that she had three strokes and a heart attack. Her doctors said that she had five to ten more minutes. She added that she had a lot of lives like a cat and she is on her ninth life. She said that she is ready to get back to doing what she loves, which is making music. She is not living her life for other people, or their headlines or their Twitter comments.

- Advertisement -

Lovato spoke about the struggles she faced since the overdose. She told People that she was left with brain damage and she still deals with the effects of that today. She does not drive as she has blind spots in her vision. Lovato also had a really hard time reading for a long time. It was a big deal when she was able to read a book two months later because her vision was so blurry.

She shared that everything had to happen in order for her to learn the lessons that she learned. It was a painful journey and she looks back and sometimes gets sad when she thinks of the pain that she had to endure to overcome what she has suffered and doesn’t regret anything.

Born on Aug 20, 1992, Demetria Devonne Lovato is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and executive producer. After appearing on the children’s television series Barney & Friends (2002–2004), she rose to prominence for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). Camp Rock’s soundtrack included This Is Me, Lovato’s duet with Joe Jonas, which became a top-ten single on the Billboard Hot 100.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg