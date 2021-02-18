Entertainment Celebrity Demi Lovato had brain damage in the past

Demi Lovato had brain damage in the past

She still deals with the effects, she has blind spots in her vision

Demi Lovato suffered from brain damage in the past. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

 

Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital in July 2018 because of a near-fatal overdose. The 28-year-old has shared about the ways her eating disorder led up to the overdose, but she has never spoken in detail about that night. Now she is breaking her silence, reports by Buzzfeed, with the release of the trailer for her four-part YouTube documentary series Dancing with the Devil.

In the trailer, Lovato said that any time you suppress a part of yourself, it’s gonna overflow. It then cuts to shots of Lovato partying with friends and yelling, “More!” The singer shared that she had three strokes and a heart attack. Her doctors said that she had five to ten more minutes. She added that she had a lot of lives like a cat and she is on her ninth life. She said that she is ready to get back to doing what she loves, which is making music. She is not living her life for other people, or their headlines or their Twitter comments.

Demi Lovato had a near-fatal overdose. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

Lovato spoke about the struggles she faced since the overdose. She told People that she was left with brain damage and she still deals with the effects of that today. She does not drive as she has blind spots in her vision. Lovato also had a really hard time reading for a long time. It was a big deal when she was able to read a book two months later because her vision was so blurry.

She shared that everything had to happen in order for her to learn the lessons that she learned. It was a painful journey and she looks back and sometimes gets sad when she thinks of the pain that she had to endure to overcome what she has suffered and doesn’t regret anything.

Born on Aug 20, 1992, Demetria Devonne Lovato is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and executive producer. After appearing on the children’s television series Barney & Friends (2002–2004), she rose to prominence for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). Camp Rock’s soundtrack included This Is Me, Lovato’s duet with Joe Jonas, which became a top-ten single on the Billboard Hot 100.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Despite Covid, auntie keeps up 40-year tradition of preparing porridge for SGBudget team

Singapore—In a truly unusual time, things that are more or less “normal” can lend both comfort and stability. Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who will be announcing this year’s budget on Tuesday afternoon (Feb 16), took the time to shoutout to the...
View Post
Featured News

Bank reimburses Singaporean student who lost S$14,000 in scam

Singapore—A 24-year-old Singaporean student living in the UK was conned of S$14,000 in a bank scam, but fortunately the bank agreed to give her a complete reimbursement. The student, whose real name is not given in the straitstimes.com (ST) report, was by...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim indirectly calls out Lam Pin Min for giving out bursaries in his ward

Jamus Lim, the Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC, took to social media calling out the current system whereby grassroots advisors - and not the MPs - give out grants or bursaries. The grassroots advisers belong to the People's...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent