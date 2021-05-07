Delhi adds 19,133 new Covid-19 cases, 335 deaths in one day; positivity rate at 24.29%

International COVID 19 Delhi adds 19,133 new Covid-19 cases, 335 deaths in one day; positivity...

New Delhi — Delhi on Thursday recorded 19,133 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 335 deaths, taking the caseload and the death toll to 1,273,035 and 18,398 respectively, according to the health department’s bulletin.

As many as 20,028 patients recovered on Thursday, taking the total recovery rate in the national capital past 1.16 million while the active cases have climbed to 90,629, the bulletin showed.

Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 24.29%.

