Technology

Deepfake romance scams targeting men in Asia rake in $46 million, 2 dozen people arrested

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

October 18, 2024

HONG KONG: Romance scams using deepfake artificial intelligence is on the rise with men falling prey to the tune of more than US$46 million in total.

CNN reported that earlier this week, Hong Kong police announced the arrest of more than two dozen members of a scam ring which targets men in Asia, from Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and even as far as India.

Police arrested 21 men and six women who were operating at a 4,000-square-foot industrial unit in Huang Hom district.

The suspects were between 21 and 34 years old and were highly educated, possessing degrees in digital media and technology. They were recruited by gangs who prey on local universities.

The accused work with IT specialists overseas, building a fake cryptocurrency platform where victims are coerced into making investments.

Deepfake is defined as video or content in which a person’s face or body has been digitally altered so that they appear to be someone else.

See also  Singaporean workers worry about job elimination due to AI

“Pig butchering” scams, which refer to how scammers fatten up their victims by developing a long-term digital relationship, is a popular method, and this is a multibillion-dollar industry where targets are groomed to invest in bogus crypto sites. Deepfakes are then used to further convince these targets to part with their cash.

Hong Kong police say the romance scam usually starts with a text message, in which the sender – posing as an attractive woman – acts like she has the wrong number. They then strike up a conversation with the victims and eventually start to get romantic and intimate, planning a future together.

The police say the group is highly structured and they even have a manual teaching members how to take advantage of the “victim’s sincerity and emotion”.

Some of the steps include getting to know the victim’s worldview in order to create a tailor-made persona; inventing difficulties such as a failed relationship or businesses to “deepen the other person’s trust” and then painting a “beautiful vision” of the future to cajole the victim into “investing”.

See also  Workers' Party to hold AI workshop for kids at Hougang Capeview

The scam went on for a year before police caught on to the group. More than 100 mobile phones were recovered, an equivalent of $26,000 in cash was found and a number of luxury watches were seized during the raid.

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Business & Economy Technology

TikTok fires hundreds of employees in Malaysia due to stricter regulatory laws and a shift towards AI

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Technology

6 in 10 employers embrace AI future, but employee support lags

October 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Technology

ChatGPT named most widely used AI tool at work, with 50% of workers utilizing it

October 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Celebrity

While Jin holds the microphone during the rapper’s post-discharge address, BTS’ J-Hope thanks the fans for their support during his military service

October 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Technology

Deepfake romance scams targeting men in Asia rake in $46 million, 2 dozen people arrested

October 18, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Australia’s Northern Territory to jail 10-year-old offenders

October 18, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Vlogger Nas Daily sparks outrage at Tokyo meetup, accused of genocide complicity

October 18, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.